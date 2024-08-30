Television | TV Show Written Updates

In the episode of Anupamaa, which will air on 31 August 2024, Anupama once again proves that she is a good mother as she manages to save Adhya from her foster mother, Megha and gets stabbed by Megha.

StarPlus show Anupama, produced by Rajan Shahi under his production house director’s Kut Productions, continues enthralling the audience with its gripping drama. Starring Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in lead roles, the show’s episode, which will air on 31 August 2024, promises to keep you hooked on the latest developments.

In the upcoming episode, Paritosh, Anuj (Gaurav Khanna), and Adhya will take Anupama to the hospital. Megha’s insecurity towards her child Adhya, which she considers as her daughter Priya, makes her stab the knife into Anupama’s stomach, leaving everyone in shock. Adhya releases her concern by saying that she will never leave without Anupama and commenting on it. Later, Anuj, Paritosh, and Adhya reach the hospital, and Anuj calls the doctor and tells him to check.

The doctor replies that this is a police case, and Anuj says to do whatever is right and takes Anupama to the operation theatre. Later, Anuj, Adhya, Hasmuk, Kinjal, Leela, Pakhi, Meenu, and Asha Bhawan members, including Kaveri and Coffee, visit the hospital.

Anupama (Rupali Ganguly) waits for Adhya at the temple as per decided, as she wants to surprise Anuj on her birthday. But a twist comes when Adhya’s foster mother, Megha, takes her to the airport instead of the temple, leaving Adhya in shock. Megha drives Adhya to the airport.

Adhya questions Megha about going to the temple, and the route is left behind. So Megha said we were going to the airport and showed the family picture of Adhya with her mother, Anupama, and father, Anuj, because of this. We are heading to the airport. Adhya manages to escape from the car because Megha forcefully stops the car as the religious procession passes by. As the car stops, Adhya opens the door and runs towards the temple, and Megha follows her.

Adhya sees Anupama and is about to call her. Just in time, Megha drags Adhya to the corner and covers her mouth, but somehow, she screams for Anupama. Bhajan’s noise is so loud that she doesn’t hear this. After that, Megha tries to take it from the temple, but Anupama sees that and goes behind Megha.

As Anupama searches for Adhya, she injures her foot. Anupama pleads with Megha to release Adhya, insisting that Adhya is not the person Megha is looking for.

Despite Anupama’s efforts, Megha is determined to take Adhya, but Anupama manages to rescue her. Anupama urges Adhya to go to Anuj, but Adhya refuses to leave her. They finally reach the temple, where Anupama reunites Adhya with a heartbroken Anuj. The family is relieved and happy to see them together again.

As the family celebrates, Megha arrives at the temple with a knife, intending to harm Adhya. Anupama intervenes; Megha accidentally inserts the knife into Anupama’s stomach, leaving Adhya in shock. End.

