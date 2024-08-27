Television | TV Show Written Updates

In today's Anupamaa (27 August) episode of Anupamaa, Anuj refuses to celebrate his birthday, whereas Anupamaa manages to enter Sanghvi's house to know the truth about her daughter Adhya.

StarPlus show Anupamaa, produced by Rajan Shahi under his production house Director’s Kut Productions, continues enthralling the audience with its gripping drama. Starring Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in lead roles, the show’s 1390th episode, which will air tonight, promises to keep you hooked on the latest developments.

Anupamaa Written Update, 27 August 2024: The episode starts with Anupama (Rupali Ganguly) thinking about why Adhya is at Sanghvi’s house and starting to worry, fearing that Adhya might be frightened. She prays to God to keep Adhya safe. Meanwhile, Adhya is confident that her mother, Anupama, will rescue her and thanks God for sending her. Anupama tells her that she will come back to rescue her, and Adhya says that Anupama will come back soon and comment on it.

Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) misses Adhya and refuses to celebrate his birthday. He gets emotional and talks to Adhya’s picture. Later, Anupama comes to Anuj and tells him that she has seen Adhya and that she will bring her home. She also tells him to believe that Adhya is near them. Anuj mocks Anupamaa for not bringing her and states that if Adhya is unhappy there, why didn’t she bring her now? He comments on her actions.

Leela brings up the topic of Meenu’s marriage, which leaves Meenu stunned. She immediately refuses the idea. Kinjal tells Leela not to pressure Meenu into getting married. Leela insists that Vanraj also wants this. Kinjal sides with Meenu, but Leela instructs Kinjal to prepare Meenu since the groom is coming to meet her.

Later, Anupamaa discovers that Megha and Viren are not home, so she asks the house watchman. Upon learning that they are not home, she resolves to find out if Adhya is alone in the house. She plans to enter Megha’s house with a determined spirit to check on her daughter.

Meanwhile, Meenu informs Sagar about her marriage. Sagar claims he’s indifferent, but Meenu questions him to see if he’s truly unaffected. Sagar pretends to be unconcerned, but Meenu decides to proceed with the marriage. This news breaks Sagar, who is distressed and cries a lot.

Lastly, Anupamaa enters the house by opening the closed window, and she gets hurt. However, to meet her daughter, she bears the pain and calls Adhya. As she enters the room where she suspects Adhya might be, Anupamaa sees a picture of Adhya with Megha and wonders how she is with Megha.

Also, Anupamaa sees a drawing book by Adhya, in which she has drawn sketches of being frightened and lonely. Anupamaa understands the message from the sketches, which show that she is in pain and tension. Anupamaa gets emotional by remembering that her daughter Adhya is sad and that Adhya wants to leave the house and comment on it. End.

