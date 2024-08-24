Television | TV Show Written Updates

In the upcoming episode of Zee TV's popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, which will air on 25 August, viewers will see an interesting twist in an emotional night. Paro's concern urges Rishi to find Lakshmi amidst danger. Read the full episode below!

The Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi, which stars Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti in the lead roles, has become a favorite of many. Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms produce it. Check out the upcoming episode update, airing on August 25, 2024.

In the upcoming episode, Bodyguards are running to reach Chief Minister Sulochana; on the other hand, Malishka asks Anushka if she has several Terrorists, then she will call them right now and give a tip to kill Lakshmi first and comment on it. And the terrorists are in a lift with a gunpoint on the lift door.

In the next scene, Shalu is talking to Ayush about Lakshmi, that she has gone through this and suffered a lot, and comments on it. Ayush says he can forget it, and Shalu replies that Lakshmi is falling for it again, showing her concern for her and getting emotional. On the other hand, Paro asks Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) if they can go to find Lakshmi and speculates whether she is in danger or not. Later, lift doors open, and the terrorists start firing and give shocking reactions as they shoot the wrong person.

Bhagya Lakshmi Today’s Written Update-

In tonight’s episode, intense drama unfolds as a terrorist threat looms over a hotel where the Chief Minister (CM) is going to give a speech. While Rano insists that Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) accompany her to meet the CM, a series of dangerous events unfold. Terrorists hide their weapons in the lift’s ceiling fan and plan to target the CM during her ascent. Meanwhile, tension rises as Lakshmi and Rano arrive, only to be caught amid the unfolding crisis.

Amidst the chaos, the CM and her assistant remain vigilant. The CM’s assistant warns her about the threat but assures her that safety measures are in place. Despite the terrorists’ attempts to sabotage the lift, the CM is determined to proceed with her speech. Lakshmi helps the CM with a minor injury and is thanked for her assistance, unaware of the imminent danger.

As the terrorists prepare for their attack, Sandeep Mishra, in a last-ditch effort, alerts the CM’s security about the threat. The terrorists, poised to strike as the lift doors open, are thwarted by the security team’s quick actions. End.

Credit: Zee5

