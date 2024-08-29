Television | TV Show Written Updates

In the upcoming Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua episode, which will air on 30 August 2024, the audience will witness a heart-wrenching moment and a shocking twist as Janhvi and Chirag's heated exchange over his marriage with Deepika. Read the full episode below!

The StarPlus show Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua, which stars Aditi Tripathi as Deepika and Akshit Sukhija as Chirag in the lead roles, has become a favorite of many. SVF Entertainment produces it. Check out the upcoming episode update, airing on 30 August 2024.

In the upcoming episode, Janhvi calls Chirag, and he tells her that she is mentally sick. He says she is so sick today that he gets to know her as he taunts her. He also states that she is so special to him that he will leave his family for her and comment on it.

Later, Janhvi replies by saying that defective piece, as she refers to (Deepika), that others can’t love her and that Deepika can’t be Chirag’s first option and comment on it. Chirag replies by saying that she is the defective piece and who is calling him to bad bitching about his wife and also informs her that do not disturb them because after marriage today they are having their first night; by listening to this, Janhvi is shocked.

Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua Today’s Written Update-

Lavanya demands Prithvi choose between her and Janvi, leading to Janvi fainting. Sobha pleads with Lavanya not to break Janvi’s marriage, but Lavanya remains furious, accusing Yashwant of being responsible for everything. Despite Chirag’s attempts to calm the situation by defending Deepika, Lavanya angrily declares that Chirag has betrayed her and vows to punish him for marrying Deepika.

Deepika shares her painful past, explaining how Chirag brought happiness into her life despite the taunts about her complexion. However, Lavanya dismisses Deepika’s emotions, accusing her of acting and insisting Chirag will face consequences. Lavanya orders Chirag to stop calling her mother, disowns him, and curses Deepika, refusing to accept their marriage.

Lavanya leaves with Omkar, heartbroken over losing her son, while Sobha blames Deepika for ruining her daughter’s life. Chirag intervenes, protecting Deepika from Sobha’s wrath and promising to shield her from further harm. As they leave, Deepika and Chirag apologize to each other, acknowledging the turmoil they’ve caused in their families, but vow to fix everything together. End.

Credit: Disney+ Hotstar

Please watch this episode on StarPlus.