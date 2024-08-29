Television | TV Show Written Updates

In the upcoming episode (30 August) of GHKPM, Saisha's Innocent Question Leaves Rajat In Shock – Will He Reveal The Truth? Read the full episode below!

StarPlus‘s popular show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, produced by Cockcrow and Shaka Entertainment, continues entertaining the audience. The show cast Bhavika Sharma as Savi and Hitesh Bharadwaj as Rajat are lead actors. Check out the upcoming episode update airing on 30 August 2024.

In the upcoming episode, we will see Saisha in Rajat’s (Hitesh Bharadwaj) office. She asks him if Ashika is not a good singer and how she can sing nicely. Rajat replies by saying why she is asking this question. Saisha says Arsh has told her to ask him and comment on it. She also says that the kids get their talent from their parents and comments on it. After listening to this, Rajat is shocked.

Saisha repeatedly asks Rajat if she is a copy of Rajat or Ashika and insists he tells the truth; after listening to this, Rajat gets furious.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Today’s Written Update-

Arsh taunts Rajat about his daughter Saisha, claiming that he has formed a bond with her and will soon take her away, just like he did with Kian. This enrages Rajat, but before things escalate, the organizer interrupts, asking them to join a group photo, and Rajat leaves. Later, Arsh reveals to Ashika that he told Rajat that Saisha is their daughter, which makes him fear losing her.

Meanwhile, Savi (Bhavika Sharma), searching for Rajat, is offered a ride home by Ashika after learning that no taxis are available. Despite her initial reluctance, Savi accepts. During the ride, Ashika insinuates that Rajat still loves her, but Savi dismisses her claims, stating she only married Rajat for Saisha’s sake. After dropping Savi off, Ashika watches as Savi heads to her apartment, leaving Harsh pleased with the situation.

The next day, Rajat, troubled by Arsh’s words, enters Saisha’s room to check on her. Savi confronts him, reminding him of his behavior the previous night when he pushed Saisha in frustration. She warns Rajat not to repeat his actions and insists he leave Saisha’s room, suggesting he freshen up before interacting with her daughter again. Savi reassures Saisha that Lord Krishna will always protect her, as she gives Saisha a special bracelet. End.

Credit: Disney+ Hotstar

Please watch this episode on StarPlus.