Television | TV Show Written Updates

In today's (August 26) episode of GHKKPM, Saisha's custody battle ends with a joyful celebration. Read the full episode below!

StarPlus’s popular show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, produced by Cockcrow and Shaka Entertainment, continues entertaining the audience. The show cast Bhavika Sharma as Savi and Hitesh Bharadwaj as Rajat are lead actors.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Written Update August 26, 2024: The episode starts with Saisha calling Savi “Pari Mumma” and running towards Savi (Bhavika Sharma) and hugs her Savi gets emotional, and Saisha goes to Rajat (Hitesh Bharadwaj) and gives a sweet kiss to him and Thakkar’s are enjoying as Saisha custody gets them. After seeing this, Ashika and Arsh leave from there. Ashika confronts Arsh for his unbelievable behavior as he frightens Saisha in the court and comments.

In the Bhosle’s house, Isha is nervous as she thinks about Saisha’s custody and expresses her feelings to Mrunmayee. Suddenly, Savi calls Isha, shares the good news that they got Saisha’s custody, and states that from now on, Savi and Saisha will stay together. Isha gets emotional and says that God has given her a sweet gift. She says that she has finally become a mother and comments on it.

In Thakkar’s house, all the members prepare a welcome ceremony for Saisha, and everyone is happy. Savi talks to herself as she welcomes her and says sweet words for her daughter. Later, Savi reminds herself that she didn’t get some sweets for Saisha. She asks Tara what Saisha likes in sweet food. She advises making Kansar for her, and Savi makes it.

Later, everyone is ready to surprise Saisha. Ashika and Arsh come to the Thakkars’ house with Saisha and her belongings. Bhagyashree opens the door and takes Saisha in. She sees the lights are off, and she calls Rajat and Pari Mumma (Savi). Later, Bhagyashree switches on the lights and everyone sings for Saisha and warmly welcomes her.

On the other hand, after the song, Bhagyashree comes out of the house as Ashika and Arsh are standing outside, taking all Saisha’s stuff from them and insulting them. Later, Arsh tells Ashika that he has never felt this much insulted in his whole life, and they both leave from there, but Rajat stops them and comments on their behavior. He also talks about his newlywed house and comments on it.

Lastly, The Thakkar family celebrates Saisha’s arrival with a cheerful cake-cutting ceremony. Saisha hands out chocolates, giving just one each to Savi and Rajat, and asks Rajat to feed the chocolate to Savi, which he does with a smile. Raju captures this heartwarming moment with a photo, but the screen cracks when he accidentally drops his phone. Bhagyashree becomes anxious, fearing it might be a bad omen, despite Raju’s attempts to reassure her. End.

Credit: Disney+ Hotstar

Please watch this episode on StarPlus.