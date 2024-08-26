Television | TV Show Written Updates

The Zee TV show Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators, continues to captivate the audience with its intense drama. Starring Amruta (Sriti Jha) and Virat (Arijit Taneja) in lead roles, the show’s upcoming episode, which airs on August 27th, 2024, promises to keep you on the edge of your seat, eagerly awaiting the next episode.

In the upcoming episode, we will see that in the Janmashtami special, Bhawani Chitnis asks her guest who will perform the Pooja, and Amruta seizes the opportunity to take charge. She handles a hot Pooja plate, feeling its heat, but she continues with the ritual by using her Dupatta to hold the plate.

Ishika notices and comments to Priyanka about how hot the plate is, remarking that Amruta’s fingers will surely get burnt. Later, while Amruta attempts to swing the Pooja plate for Lord Krishna, Virat arrives and is alarmed to see Amruta’s burnt fingers.

In today’s Janmashtami episode, Virat, dressed as Radha, reassures Amruta that she should not suspect Babita. Amruta clarified her concerns were about Priyanka, not Babita. Virat insists he will protect Amruta from Priyanka’s plan.

As the celebrations progress, Amruta goes to fetch oil for the ceremony, unaware that Priyanka and Ishika are plotting against her. Priyanka hides the oil and later plans to ruin Amruta’s performance by causing an accident with a Matki. Priyanka’s plan involves heating the Pooja plate to burn anyone who touches it.

During the event, the Chinese guests and Ahuja families are excited about the play, with Amruta as Radha and Nimrit as Sri Krishna. Priyanka’s scheme unfolds as she heats the Pooja plate, planning to cause harm. Despite Babita’s attempt to exclude Amruta from a family photo, Virat insists on keeping Radha and Krishna together for the occasion. End.

