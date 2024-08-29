Television | TV Show Written Updates

In today's episode (29 August 2024) of Megha Barsenge on Colors TV, Manoj Becomes Alert, Megha reveals the shocking truth after surviving the attack, and the twist in what she does next will be interesting.

The Colors show Megha Barsenge, produced by Saurabh Tewari’s Parin Multimedia, continues enthralling the audience with its gripping drama. The show’s 24th episode, which airs today, stars Neha Rana as Megha and Kinshuk Mahajan as Manoj in lead roles and promises to keep you hooked on the latest developments.

Megha Barsenge Written Update 29 August 2024: Today’s episode starts with Megha looking at the scooty mirror as she sees the masked man and gets shocked, and Arjun asks her what happened. Megha replies by seeing that someone is following her, and he tries to search because he can’t see anyone and cannot comment on it.

Later, As the police officers’ reunion event begins, Megha anxiously wonders if Arjun will attend. Her mother, Ranjeeta, calls to wish her luck, but the conversation turns tense when Megha realizes that Surendar is aware of the event. Feeling overwhelmed, she ends the call abruptly.

Later, Arjun arrives and advises Megha to consider what he previously told her before leaving again. Deep in thought, Megha calls her friend Manoj and discusses how a marriage without trust can feel like a prison. As she talks, the masked man reappears and draws a gun. Just as a woman pulls Megha inside for the dance performance, the masked man fires a shot, hitting Megha. Arjun rushes to her side, and after ensuring she’s okay, he spots the masked man and chases him down, only to discover that it’s Rajveer, someone he previously arrested to protect Poonam.

Amid the chaos, Arjun sees that Megha has been hurt, and he rushes her to the hospital, where her family soon arrives. Arjun explains the situation, revealing that Rajveer’s target was him, but Megha was shot instead. Despite her injury, Megha insists on leaving the hospital, claiming she wants to go home as she says that she will recover at her home only and comment on it.

Lastly, Megha comes home and sees Kavita and Sadanand come here to meet her. She starts taunting her in front of everyone and also says that after seeing her, she will do such things and will have to say such things in front of everyone, and comments on it. Suddenly, Megha mocks them in front of everyone and also reveals that Rajveer has shot her. By listening to this, everyone is shocked. End.

Credit: JioCinema

