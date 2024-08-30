Television | TV Show Written Updates

In today's episode (30 August 2024) of Megha Barsenge on Colors TV, Megha exposes Rajveer's truth and sets out for Georgia. The twist in what she does next will be interesting.

The Colors show Megha Barsenge, produced by Saurabh Tewari’s Parin Multimedia, continues enthralling the audience with its gripping drama. The show’s 25th episode, which airs today, stars Neha Rana as Megha and Kinshuk Mahajan as Manoj in lead roles and promises to keep you hooked on the latest developments.

Megha Barsenge Written Update 30 August 2024: Today’s episode starts with Megha announcing that Rajveer was the one who shot her. She sarcastically questions why people always gossip about women and not about men. She accuses them of blaming women for everything and says that women feel unsafe because of this. Megha also wonders why Jassi is considered crazy and warns Kavita to be cautious. As Megha goes inside with her family, people begin gossiping in agreement with her.

In the next scene, Megha comes to her room and seeks her Visa Application document. Suddenly, one document falls there, and Surender picks it up and thanks him. Later, Surender convinces her not to go to Georgia, but Megha refuses to listen, and she convinces her.

Later, Megha comes to the Embassy and waits for the Visa Interview. Her name is announced, and the staff asks why she wants to go to Georgia. She says she wants to visit her husband, Manoj. He replies that there’s no invitation letter for Manoj. She explains that she wants to surprise him. The staff member then mentioned that she looked familiar and that he had seen her viral video. She says it was just an accident. He then asks what she would do if officers needed her as a witness.

Later, Megha and Ranjeeta return home, and Goldie asks Megha about the Visa, but she says she got it. Megha decides to go to Georgia for answers and starts packing. Ranjeeta gives her pickles and other items, and Megha hugs her, saying Ranjeeta supported her when others didn’t. Ranjeeta asks if Megha has informed Manoj, and Megha replies that Manoj hasn’t answered her calls. Ranjeeta then suggests calling Guddu if Megha needs any help in Georgia.

Lastly, Megha arrives at Manoj’s house with Kirpal. Sadanand demands that she apologize publicly, but Megha insists she hasn’t done anything wrong. She packs her things and announces she’s heading to Georgia, revealing that she has obtained her Visa. End.

