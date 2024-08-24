Television | TV Show Written Updates

In the upcoming Rabb Se Hai Dua episode, you will see when Subhaan credits Mannat for his survival, leaving Ibaadat stunned. A heartwarming episode unfolds today. Read the full episode.

Zee TV‘s show Rabb Se Hai Dua, an upcoming episode that will air on 25 August, is produced by Prateek Sharma under LSD Films Private Limited. The show’s gripping storyline is ruling over audiences’ hearts. The show casts Dheeraj Dhoopar, Yesha Rughani, and Seerat Kapoor in the lead roles. Check out the full episode 585, which aired on August 25, 2024.

In the upcoming episode, Subhaan is hospitalized, and the entire family rushes to the hospital, with Ibaadat deeply concerned for him. Ibaadat confesses her love for Subhaan, tearfully telling him she couldn’t imagine surviving without him. Nani Ammi arrives to bless Subhaan, praising Ibaadat for her quick actions that helped save him. She lovingly tells Ibaadat that Subhaan’s life is a gift from her, expressing her gratitude.

However, Subhaan’s revelation that Mannat saved his life leaves Ibaadat in a state of shock and emotional turmoil. His insistence that Mannat is the reason he’s alive adds a new layer of complexity to the situation, stirring a range of emotions in Ibaadat as she grapples with the unexpected news.

Rabb Se Hai Dua Today’s Written Update-

Ibaadat bravely rescues Subhan, who is trapped in a large glass container; suddenly, someone strikes her on the head, rendering her unconscious. Acting under Mannat’s influence, Armaan locks Ibaadat in a room to keep her out of sight. Mannat, along with Armaan, Nigar, and Gulnaz, orchestrated this elaborate plot to create a misunderstanding between Ibaadat and Subhan, with Mannat pretending to be Subhan’s savior.

Meanwhile, Farhan, initially part of Mannat’s plan, realizes he has been betrayed and seeks revenge. As Subhan is taken to the hospital by Sufi and Armaan, Mannat tries to hide Ibaadat’s unconscious body to prevent her from exposing the truth. Farhan confronts Mannat, but she ruthlessly hits him with her car and rushes to the hospital with Subhan, leaving Ibaadat behind to save Farhan, intensifying the scene.

Mannat continues her act at the hospital, skillfully pretending to care deeply for Subhan. Hamida, however, grows suspicious of Mannat’s behavior and questions her about Ibaadat’s whereabouts. Mannat confidently lies, claiming Ibaadat is on her way, leaving Hamida confused and unaware of the true extent of Mannat’s deceitful actions, adding a layer of tension to the plot. End.

