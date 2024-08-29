Television | TV Show Written Updates

In the upcoming Rabb Se Hai Dua episode, which will air on 30 August, you will see when the Mystery deepens as Subhaan discovers clues after the attack on Mannat. A heartwarming episode unfolds today. Read the full episode.

Zee TV’s show Rabb Se Hai Dua, an upcoming episode that will air on 30 August, is produced by Prateek Sharma under LSD Films Private Limited. The show’s gripping storyline is ruling over audiences’ hearts. The show casts Dheeraj Dhoopar, Yesha Rughani, and Seerat Kapoor in the lead roles. Check out the upcoming episode here!

In the upcoming episode, we will see that a masked man stealthily enters Subhaan’s house and makes his way to Mannat’s room, where she is fast asleep. As he approaches her, Mannat suddenly notices a shadow across her face, jolting her awake. Realizing the danger, she desperately struggles to free herself from his grasp and screams for help. In the ensuing struggle, the masked man violently stabs her in the stomach with a knife.

Hearing her cries, Subhaan and the rest of the household rush into Mannat’s room, finding her wounded and in distress. As they console her, Subhaan’s attention is drawn to a broken nail on Ibaadat’s bed, leading him to eye her with suspicion and anger.

Rabb Se Hai Dua Today’s Written Update-

Ibaadat apologizes to her husband; Subhaan’s condition suddenly worsens, causing panic among the family. Kainaat blames Ibaadat for upsetting Subhaan during his fragile state. Sufi rushes to find a doctor but is told none are available. Just when hope seems lost, a beautiful and smart lady doctor arrives unexpectedly, capturing Sufi’s attention as she takes control of the situation.

The doctor quickly diagnoses Subhaan with high blood pressure and assures Kainaat that he will recover in a few hours. The family is relieved and grateful, but Sufi remains suspicious of the doctor due to her unconventional attire. Despite this, he becomes infatuated with her and realizes he didn’t even ask for her name. Sufi searches the hospital, hoping for another chance to meet her.

Meanwhile, Ibaadat continues to care for Subhaan, feeding him soup and trying to explain her actions. However, Subhaan, influenced by Mannat’s earlier criticisms, rejects Ibaadat’s attempts at reconciliation. Distraught, Ibaadat tries to comfort Subhaan, who insists on being taken home but is still mistrustful. End.

Credit: Zee5

Please watch this episode on Zee TV.