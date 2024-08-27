Television | TV Show Written Updates

In the upcoming Rabb Se Hai Dua episode, which will air on 28th August, you will see when Mannat accuses Ibaadat of manipulation and false allegations, Subhaan tries to kill her. A heartwarming episode unfolds today. Read the full episode.

Zee TV‘s show Rabb Se Hai Dua, an upcoming episode that will air on 28 August, is produced by Prateek Sharma under LSD Films Private Limited. The show’s gripping storyline is ruling over audiences’ hearts. The show casts Dheeraj Dhoopar, Yesha Rughani, and Seerat Kapoor in the lead roles. Check out the upcoming episode here!

In the upcoming episode, Mannat (Seerat Kapoor) reveals to Subhaan (Dheeraj Dhoopar) that Ibaadat (Yesha Rughani) is blackmailing her and has threatened to leak an MMS video if Mannat interferes with her relationship with Subhaan. Mannat accuses Ibaadat of using this threat to manipulate her and implies that Ibaadat has made false allegations against her.

Later, Ibaadat tells Subhaan that her lies are because of Mannat’s MMS video, which is why she released Farhaan from jail. Ibaadat admits that Farhaan had threatened to publish the video online unless she acted to save Mannat’s reputation. Enraged, Subhaan grabs Ibaadat by the neck, intent on killing her, while Mannat declares that anyone who comes between her and Subhaan will face death.

Rabb Se Hai Dua Today’s Written Update-

Mannat pretends to collapse to distract Subhaan and Ibaadat, fearing that Ibaadat might reveal her secret. Subhaan, concerned for Mannat’s health, becomes agitated. Mannat, now in another room, asks Ibaadat to stay away from Subhaan, hoping to keep her secret safe. Meanwhile, Dua worries about Mannat’s condition.

Kainaat, furious with Dua for supporting Subhaan and Ibaadat, believes that Ibaadat is ruining Subhaan’s life. She also questions why Ibaadat influenced the officer to bail out Farhaan and starts distrusting her. Kainaat’s anger extends to Dua, creating tension between them.

Sufi visits Subhaan, but Subhaan remains reluctant to share his concerns. He is set on punishing Ibaadat for her perceived betrayal. Meanwhile, Dua and Hamida confront Ibaadat about Farhaan’s bail. Although initially evasive, Ibaadat eventually agrees to reveal the truth, asking them to keep it confidential. Hamida is shocked by Ibaadat’s revelations and struggles to understand why she has endured Mannat’s torment for so long. End.

