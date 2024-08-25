Television | TV Show Written Updates

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the StarPlus television show, continues to entertain the audience with interesting dramas and themes produced by Rajan Shahi. Samridhii Shukla plays Abhira, and Rohit Purohit plays Armaan. Check out the written update of episode 1392, airing on 25 August 2024.

Today’s episode starts with Dadisa scolding Abhira for losing the engagement ring. Armaan takes the blame on him, but Abhira shares the truth. Amidst Armaan and Abhira’s fight to protect each other, Dadisa, in anger, asks them to stop and throws the ring. Dadisa taunts Abhira for breaking her truth, intensifying the scene.

Ruhi becomes happy witnessing this, but soon, Manish intervenes, revealing that the ring is real, leaving everyone in deep shock. Dadisa asks Manish to stop telling a lie. But Manish guarantees that not a single jeweler across the world will call this diamond fake. Further, he reveals that a real diamond doesn’t break, and that’s what happened when Dadisa threw the ring, building trust. Ruhi is stunned to learn this and hides the ring in her hand.

Before the wedding, when Ruhi loses the real ring, Manisha notices Ruhi and discovers her cunning plan. Manisha secretly finds the ring and replaces it with the fake one just before the engagement ceremony. When Ruhi finds the fake ring, considering it real, Manisha plans to expose Ruhi afterward.

Soon, Dadisa asks Abhira to exchange rings with Armaan, completing the engagement, and everyone rejoices with happiness. Later, Armaan and Abhira spend some quality time creating a romantic moment. On the other hand, Manish requests Dadisa to give Abhira a chance to win her trust.

Later, Ruhi cries bitterly and expresses her grief that whatever she wishes for, she doesn’t get that. Amidst her breakdown, Rohit enters and asks for her help to finalize the honeymoon package for Armaan and Abhira. Lastly, Vasudev taunts Abhira for cracking a big deal as she gets engaged to Armaan, disrespecting her.