2024 Motivation! Anshula Kapoor pens powerful ‘body positivity’ note, read

Anshula Kapoor recently shared a powerful message of self-love and body positivity as she embraced a stunning black beaded corset sari with a cape. In her candid note of gratitude, she opened up about her insecurities, acknowledging that, as someone who has always felt larger than most, a sari or a sleeveless corset was never her immediate choice.

However, 2024 became a year of fearlessness for Anshula, and she decided to challenge her own perceptions. When presented with the exquisite black beaded corset sari by @shereenlovebug and @meghnadhall, Anshula chose courage over apprehension. She candidly shared her initial concerns about finding one in her size or fearing the discomfort, only to discover that this corset was not just stunning but also the most comfortable she had ever worn.

She can be seen all beautifully decked up in a gorgeous sequinned long black outfit. She picked it up with bold makeup do and long hair.

In this act of embracing her insecurities and celebrating her own unique beauty, Anshula highlighted the importance of being fearless and breaking free from societal norms. She credited the magic of @meghnadhall for creating a piece that not only made her feel fiercely beautiful but also challenged her fears. Anshula’s note serves as a reminder that self-love and confidence go hand in hand, and the journey to embracing one’s own body is a triumph worth celebrating.