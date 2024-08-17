A girl’s best protector is her father: Khushi Bhardwaj

Actress Khushi Bhardwaj who is basking in the success of her web project Gyaarah Gyaarah starring Raghav Juyal, Dhairya Karwa and Kritik Kamra, is excited to be celebrating Raksha Bandhan this year. She talks of her unique custom that she follows every year during Raksha Bandhan.

Being the only child in the family, Khushi has been celebrating rakhi with her father and grandfather.

She says, ”For this year, I plan to spend the day with my parents. Maybe have a special meal together and exchange gifts. It’s always a heartwarming day to celebrate the bond between siblings, but for me, it has always been my dad and my grand father.”

Recollecting her childhood memories of Raksha Bandhan, Khushi avers, “One of my favorite childhood memories of Raksha Bandhan was when my dad (Amit Bhardwaj) surprised me with a Barbie. It was so thoughtful and made me feel really special.”

On the best gift she gave her father, Khushi says, “The best gift I ever gave him was a personalized photo frame which has me and my cousins in our childhood phase. It was a nostalgic gift that brought back so many happy memories. This year I have still not thought of anything specific but I will give him something which will be useful for him.”

Khushi also shares that she feels great about tying a rakhi to her father. She adds, ”A girl’s best protector is her father. When I was a kid, my father was my guardian angel. As I grow up, I feel more protective about my parents. They are like my shadow – taking care of me and my dream to become a successful actress in future. On this Rakhsha Bandhan I would like to pray and wish for my father’s wellbeing and happiness.”

Khushi has been part of two back-to-back successful web series projects in 36 Days and Gyaarah Gyaarah.