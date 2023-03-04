Ashi Singh and Anushka Sen are two of the gorgeous beauties from the television world. They have earned quite some at this tender age and continue to hurl with their shining career timeline. Time and again, these beauties have not only prompted career goals to youngsters, but also have got them hooked over their regular Instagram posts.

Ashi Singh took to her Instagram handle to share a video where we can see her all gorgeous in a white t-shirt. She teamed it with denim jeans. The actress completed the look with her long hair and rounded the casual look with no makeup. In the video, we can see her saying, “Life is too short to argue” and then she does the infamous ‘Kangana mockery’ from the movie Fashion, and says ‘Move on’.

Check out the hilarious video-

As of now Ashi Singh is currently working the show Meet as the lead. Earlier, she was featured in shows like Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai and Aladdin-Naam Toh Suna Hoga.

Anushka Sen, the Baal Veer actress on the other hand took to her Instagram handle to share a dance reel. The actress can be seen grooving to the song ‘Kudi Chamkeeli’ from the movie Selfiee. The actress wore a beautiful striped crop t-shirt. She teamed it with white trouser pants. The actress rounded the look with long wavy hair and minimal makeup.

Check out-

Whose Instagram reel you found more entertaining? Let us know in the comments below and for more such updates stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.