Changes Munawar Faruqui Made In His Comedy After Accusations Of Disrespecting Religious Sentiments

Lock Up winner Munawar Faruqui is a famous standup comedian. He started making videos in 2020 and rose to fame in no time. In his live show in Indore, the comedian joked about religion, which led him to jail. As per the reports, Munawar Faruqui joked about Hindu Lord Rama, which angered the people.

Later after staying in Indore jail for over a month, he was released. But things didn’t go well even after he was free, as people started to boycott him. So Munawar Faruqui’s 12 shows were cancelled at once. The comedian planned to stop doing standup comedy since then. But when he entered the controversial show, Lock Up gained popularity through his act on the show. Also, he won the show. And after days of winning the show, Munawar Faruqui made a comeback to comedy with a live show.

But did he change his content, or is it still the same? Well, as per his latest standup comedian video on his YouTube channel. Munawar Faruqui was very careful about what he said. The comedian started on a light note and also mentioned that “mere jokes mere permission k bina bahar nahi jane chahiye, kyuki mai ab fir ander nahi jana chahta.”

The 31-year-old Munawar Faruqui talked about his international shows, especially Nepal. But, overall, his content wasn’t about religion but the hardship he has been through.

Watch the video below.

