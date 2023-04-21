ADVERTISEMENT
Changes Munawar Faruqui Made In His Comedy After Accusations Of Disrespecting Religious Sentiments

Check out the new standup comedy of Munawar Faruqui after suffering accusations of disrespecting religious sentiments

Author: Aarti Tiwari
21 Apr,2023 21:05:57
Lock Up winner Munawar Faruqui is a famous standup comedian. He started making videos in 2020 and rose to fame in no time. In his live show in Indore, the comedian joked about religion, which led him to jail. As per the reports, Munawar Faruqui joked about Hindu Lord Rama, which angered the people.

Later after staying in Indore jail for over a month, he was released. But things didn’t go well even after he was free, as people started to boycott him. So Munawar Faruqui’s 12 shows were cancelled at once. The comedian planned to stop doing standup comedy since then. But when he entered the controversial show, Lock Up gained popularity through his act on the show. Also, he won the show. And after days of winning the show, Munawar Faruqui made a comeback to comedy with a live show.

But did he change his content, or is it still the same? Well, as per his latest standup comedian video on his YouTube channel. Munawar Faruqui was very careful about what he said. The comedian started on a light note and also mentioned that “mere jokes mere permission k bina bahar nahi jane chahiye, kyuki mai ab fir ander nahi jana chahta.”

The 31-year-old Munawar Faruqui talked about his international shows, especially Nepal. But, overall, his content wasn’t about religion but the hardship he has been through.

Watch the video below.

Kela | Standup Comedy | Munawar Faruqui 2023 – YouTube

Aarti Tiwari

Eid Mubarak: Munawar Faruqui Wishes Fans On Instagram
Munawar Faruqui Slays The Casual Look In Denim; See Pics Now
Are You A Munawar Faruqui Fan? Check Out These Shocking Facts About Him
"Dil Se Unki Bohot Respect Karta Hu" Says Munawar Faruqui On Shah Rukh Khan
Ahsaas Channa And Her Lovelife: What's In It? Take A Look
Bigg Boss 16: From Ankita Lokhande, Disha Parmar to Kanika Mann, Celebs who are approached for the season
Secret Revealed: Sara Tendulkar's Toned Body
5-Step Secret To Have Flawless Glow Like Neha Kakkar
"Oopsie", what is Illeana D'Cruz regretting?
Hansika Motwani's way of styling red is to go traditional head-to-toe
Shraddha Kapoor Did These Dedicated Workouts To Slay Her Bikini Look In Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar
Box Office Update: Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan witnesses minor growth, earns 25.75 crores on day 2
