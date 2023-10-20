Digital | Celebrities

Cocktail Couture: Anshula Kapoor glows in one-shoulder midnight plum dress, check out

Anshula Kapoor knows how to steal the spotlight, and her recent appearance in a gorgeous one-shoulder plum dress is proof that she's got that magic touch. This luxuriously soft midnight plum kaftan dress is like a conversation starter all on its own

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
20 Oct,2023 07:45:01
Anshula Kapoor just aced the art of looking fabulous at cocktail parties in a one-shoulder midnight plum dress. It’s a whole new level of chic! So, grab a drink, get comfy, and let’s explore the world of cocktail party fashion with Anshula Kapoor as our guide.

Let’s take a closer look at Anshula’s look

Anshula Kapoor knows how to steal the spotlight, and her recent appearance in a gorgeous one-shoulder plum dress is proof that she’s got that magic touch. This luxuriously soft midnight plum kaftan dress is like a conversation starter all on its own. It boasts a waist-cinching draped belt and a stunning ombre pink to plum dye that’s bound to turn heads. Whether you’re lounging at a chic party or enjoying a breezy evening on the beach, this dress has got you covered.

What makes this outfit even more amazing is that it’s made from vegan satin, adding a touch of sustainability to your style. It’s incredibly versatile, ready to be effortlessly styled for cocktails, fancy dinners, or even those unforgettable house parties. And at Rs. 10,800.00, it’s a stylish steal that won’t break the bank.

Now, let’s talk about the icing on the fashion cake – Anshula’s fabulous curly hairbun, kohled eyes, and those perfect pink lips. She’s got the whole glam game on point! Scroll below to check on the stylish look:

How do you recreate this look?

To recreate Anshula Kapoor’s standout one-shoulder plum dress look with your twist, consider experimenting with accessories, such as statement earrings or a different belt, swapping out the shoes for various occasions, layering with jackets or shawls for versatility, playing with hair and makeup for distinct vibes, trying different colors, and opting for sustainable fabric choices, ensuring that your unique style shines through in every detail.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

