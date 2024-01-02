Experiences of the past year serve as a foundation for setting higher goals and tackling new challenges: Vyas Hemang of Scam 2003 – The Telgi Story fame

An innovative actor, Vyas Hemang was recently seen in the Successful OTT venture Scam 2003 – The Telgi Story. The actor who has been featured in projects Bisaat, Bawaal, Sanju etc, is happy and looks forward to the New Year 2024.

He gets talking about his memories from 2023 and his aspirations from the New Year.

Says Vyas, “The memories of 2023 are a tapestry woven with diverse and enriching experiences, notably the captivating moments of shooting “Bawaal” on the picturesque streets of Europe. Immersed in the unique atmosphere, observing the local people and navigating different languages, it provided a rich canvas for artistic expression.”

“Collaborating with Nitesh Tiwari, the maestro behind “Bawaal,” stands out as a remarkable journey. His directorial prowess created a comfortable and collaborative atmosphere on set, allowing for a seamless exploration of characters,” he adds.

“Additionally, the experience of working on “Scam 2003” with the visionary director Hansal Mehta adds another layer to the tapestry of 2023. The collaboration with Mehta, known for his nuanced storytelling, brought forth a different set of challenges and creative insights. The juxtaposition of shooting in European streets for “Bawaal” and then delving into the world of “Scam 2003 – the Telgi story” showcased a diverse range of skills and approaches. No regrets in retrospect affirm the satisfaction derived from a year filled with meaningful projects and substantial personal growth.”

On his growth as an individual in 2023, the actor states, “The simultaneous involvement in diverse projects like “Bawaal,” “Scam 2003,” and the successful play “Madhuri Dixit” highlights a multifaceted approach to one’s craft. Managing dual commitments not only required logistical finesse but also showcased a deepening understanding of different characters and their nuances. This experience contributed significantly to personal and professional growth, fostering adaptability and versatility. The ability to seamlessly switch between roles and projects is a testament to an evolving and resilient artistic journey.”

Looking ahead to 2024, the aspirations for Vyas, involve building upon the recognition garnered in 2023. “The desire for continued success and exploration within the film industry reflects a forward-thinking and ambitious mindset. The experiences of the past year serve as a foundation for setting higher goals and tackling new challenges. The expectation is to further solidify one’s presence in the industry, taking on diverse and compelling roles that contribute to both personal fulfilment and professional achievement.”

Lastly, he expressed his profound gratitude to his fans for sending out all love for his projects this year.