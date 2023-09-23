Get The Code To Be 'Sassy' In Crop Top Lehengas From Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor And Suhana Khan

In the fashion world, our Gen-Z actresses know to seg trends with their unique choices, whether ethnic or western. They rule with their style. And if you want to slay the modern-dag traditional style, take code from Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, and Suhana Khan to look sassy in crop top lehengas.

Ananya Panday In Crop Top Lehenga

This white sequin square neck crop top, with the lehenga skirt and dupatta, is a stunning choice for night parties or events. Your divine-ness can be seen clearly in this look, similar to Ananya Panday, acing her look with the diamond choker necklace set and her minimalistic makeup. The beauty looks like a goddess in the white crop top lehenga set.

Shanaya Kapoor In Crop Top Lehenga

The green off-shoulder crop top with gold work paired with a green intricately designed lehenga skirt is a must-pick for festive occasions. The stunning Shanaya makes her appearance grand with the off-shoulder crop top lehenga set, which she paired with a green motif and diamond choker necklace set with a gajra bun and bold eyes.

Suhana Khan In Crop Top Lehenga

The silver stones embedded lehenga with the sultry deep neck crop top and netted dupatta can be your ultimate sunny day glam just like Suhana Khan in this silver embellished lehenga set. She rocked her style with open hair, bold red lips, and a minimalistic appearance. She knows to up the glamour quotient with the minimal.

So, who inspires you to be sassy in the crop top lehenga? Let us know in the comments.