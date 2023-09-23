Digital | Celebrities

Get The Code To Be 'Sassy' In Crop Top Lehengas From Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor And Suhana Khan

The stunning Gen-Z beauties in the town, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, and Suhana Khan, share their code to be sassy in crop top lehengas. Check out

Author: Aarti Tiwari
23 Sep,2023 08:00:46
Get The Code To Be 'Sassy' In Crop Top Lehengas From Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor And Suhana Khan 854828

In the fashion world, our Gen-Z actresses know to seg trends with their unique choices, whether ethnic or western. They rule with their style. And if you want to slay the modern-dag traditional style, take code from Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, and Suhana Khan to look sassy in crop top lehengas.

Ananya Panday In Crop Top Lehenga

This white sequin square neck crop top, with the lehenga skirt and dupatta, is a stunning choice for night parties or events. Your divine-ness can be seen clearly in this look, similar to Ananya Panday, acing her look with the diamond choker necklace set and her minimalistic makeup. The beauty looks like a goddess in the white crop top lehenga set.

Get The Code To Be 'Sassy' In Crop Top Lehengas From Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor And Suhana Khan 854823

Get The Code To Be 'Sassy' In Crop Top Lehengas From Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor And Suhana Khan 854824

Get The Code To Be 'Sassy' In Crop Top Lehengas From Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor And Suhana Khan 854825

Get The Code To Be 'Sassy' In Crop Top Lehengas From Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor And Suhana Khan 854826

Get The Code To Be 'Sassy' In Crop Top Lehengas From Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor And Suhana Khan 854827

Shanaya Kapoor In Crop Top Lehenga

The green off-shoulder crop top with gold work paired with a green intricately designed lehenga skirt is a must-pick for festive occasions. The stunning Shanaya makes her appearance grand with the off-shoulder crop top lehenga set, which she paired with a green motif and diamond choker necklace set with a gajra bun and bold eyes.

Get The Code To Be 'Sassy' In Crop Top Lehengas From Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor And Suhana Khan 854821

Get The Code To Be 'Sassy' In Crop Top Lehengas From Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor And Suhana Khan 854822

Get The Code To Be 'Sassy' In Crop Top Lehengas From Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor And Suhana Khan 854817

Get The Code To Be 'Sassy' In Crop Top Lehengas From Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor And Suhana Khan 854818

Get The Code To Be 'Sassy' In Crop Top Lehengas From Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor And Suhana Khan 854819

Get The Code To Be 'Sassy' In Crop Top Lehengas From Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor And Suhana Khan 854820

Suhana Khan In Crop Top Lehenga

The silver stones embedded lehenga with the sultry deep neck crop top and netted dupatta can be your ultimate sunny day glam just like Suhana Khan in this silver embellished lehenga set. She rocked her style with open hair, bold red lips, and a minimalistic appearance. She knows to up the glamour quotient with the minimal.

Get The Code To Be 'Sassy' In Crop Top Lehengas From Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor And Suhana Khan 854816

So, who inspires you to be sassy in the crop top lehenga? Let us know in the comments.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

Comment Box

Related Post

Simple chikankari kurti can save your busy days! Take cues from Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan 854151
Simple chikankari kurti can save your busy days! Take cues from Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan
Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and Navya Nanda are the ‘Visarjan Partners’ of B-town 853820
Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and Navya Nanda are the ‘Visarjan Partners’ of B-town
Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, And Shanaya Kapoor: Gen-z blouse designs to pair your modern sarees [In Photos] 853338
Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, And Shanaya Kapoor: Gen-z blouse designs to pair your modern sarees [In Photos]
Suhana Khan Flaunts Picturesque Figure In Silhouette Shadow By Seashore 852795
Suhana Khan Flaunts Picturesque Figure In Silhouette Shadow By Seashore
Ananya Panday decodes casual chic in blue halter neck top and white mini skirt 852274
Ananya Panday decodes casual chic in blue halter neck top and white mini skirt
Malavika Mohanan In Tangerine Mini Dress Or Ananya Panday In Black Co-ords: Who Is Your Inspiration In Comfort Style? 851567
Malavika Mohanan In Tangerine Mini Dress Or Ananya Panday In Black Co-ords: Who Is Your Inspiration In Comfort Style?

Latest Stories

"Kriti Sanon's emotional quotient as MIMI was a revelation. Her best is yet to come," says director Ashutosh Gowarikar! 854771
“Kriti Sanon’s emotional quotient as MIMI was a revelation. Her best is yet to come,” says director Ashutosh Gowarikar!
Madhuri Dixit Recreates 'Mera Piya Ghar Aaya' with Judge Neeti Mohan on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 854736
Madhuri Dixit Recreates ‘Mera Piya Ghar Aaya’ with Judge Neeti Mohan on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa
It's A Green Day For Sumbul Touqeer In Black Top And Joggers With Shoes 854731
It’s A Green Day For Sumbul Touqeer In Black Top And Joggers With Shoes
Om-Shanti get their happy ending in alternate universe: SRK-Deepika's edited 'Faraatta' clip goes viral! 854742
Om-Shanti get their happy ending in alternate universe: SRK-Deepika’s edited ‘Faraatta’ clip goes viral!
Divya Khosla Kumar keeps her airport runway style intact in all black casual set [Photos] 854639
Divya Khosla Kumar keeps her airport runway style intact in all black casual set [Photos]
SRK's Meer Foundation in collaboration with various NGOs organises special screenings of Jawan 854738
SRK’s Meer Foundation, in collaboration with various NGOs organises special screenings of Jawan
Read Latest News