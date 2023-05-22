ADVERTISEMENT
Inspiration can be found everywhere, but I crave for freedom: Priyanka Karunakaran

Priyanka Karunakaran the supermodel who debuted with Netflix's Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, takes our Rapid Fire questions. Check the confidence with which she answers them.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
22 May,2023 11:10:35
Inspiration can be found everywhere, but I crave for freedom: Priyanka Karunakaran

Priyanka Karunakaran the Indian supermodel who made her acting debut in the Netflix heist-hijack thriller Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, is a free-willed personality who had achieved heights with her Indian and international modelling industry.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Priyanka takes our Rapid Fire questions with elan.

Check them here.

The superpower you want to have:

To time travel

Film character you are similar to in real life:

I find similarities with Katrina Kaif’s character in “Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.”

The kind of inspiration you crave for:

Inspiration can be found everywhere, but I crave for freedom.

Tell us a joke:

Why is “dark” spelt with a “k” and not a “c”? Because you can’t “c” in the dark!

If you are looking for a quote that will inspire you for a new day, what will it be:

“Technology, success, privilege, and power are blessings only when accompanied by restraint.” – My current favorite.

Your favorite sanitizer brand:

Dettol

Something you are really attracted to during lockdown:

Reading poetry.

What kind of books do you like to read:

Self-help books.

If you turn a painter for a day what will you draw that signifies your life:

A tree that stands tall in a storm.

The kind of hairdo you love the most:

The top knot

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

