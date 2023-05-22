Inspiration can be found everywhere, but I crave for freedom: Priyanka Karunakaran

Priyanka Karunakaran the supermodel who debuted with Netflix's Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, takes our Rapid Fire questions. Check the confidence with which she answers them.

Priyanka Karunakaran the Indian supermodel who made her acting debut in the Netflix heist-hijack thriller Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, is a free-willed personality who had achieved heights with her Indian and international modelling industry.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Priyanka takes our Rapid Fire questions with elan.

Check them here.

The superpower you want to have:

To time travel

Film character you are similar to in real life:

I find similarities with Katrina Kaif’s character in “Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.”

The kind of inspiration you crave for:

Inspiration can be found everywhere, but I crave for freedom.

Tell us a joke:

Why is “dark” spelt with a “k” and not a “c”? Because you can’t “c” in the dark!

If you are looking for a quote that will inspire you for a new day, what will it be:

“Technology, success, privilege, and power are blessings only when accompanied by restraint.” – My current favorite.

Your favorite sanitizer brand:

Dettol

Something you are really attracted to during lockdown:

Reading poetry.

What kind of books do you like to read:

Self-help books.

If you turn a painter for a day what will you draw that signifies your life:

A tree that stands tall in a storm.

The kind of hairdo you love the most:

The top knot

