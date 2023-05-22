Inspiration can be found everywhere, but I crave for freedom: Priyanka Karunakaran

Priyanka Karunakaran the Indian supermodel who made her acting debut in the Netflix heist-hijack thriller Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, is a free-willed personality who had achieved heights with her Indian and international modelling industry.
In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Priyanka takes our Rapid Fire questions with elan.
Check them here.
The superpower you want to have:
To time travel
Film character you are similar to in real life:
I find similarities with Katrina Kaif’s character in “Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.”
The kind of inspiration you crave for:
Inspiration can be found everywhere, but I crave for freedom.
Tell us a joke:
Why is “dark” spelt with a “k” and not a “c”? Because you can’t “c” in the dark!
If you are looking for a quote that will inspire you for a new day, what will it be:
“Technology, success, privilege, and power are blessings only when accompanied by restraint.” – My current favorite.
Your favorite sanitizer brand:
Dettol
Something you are really attracted to during lockdown:
Reading poetry.
What kind of books do you like to read:
Self-help books.
If you turn a painter for a day what will you draw that signifies your life:
A tree that stands tall in a storm.
The kind of hairdo you love the most:
The top knot
