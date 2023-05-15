ADVERTISEMENT
Digital | Celebrities

Jannat Zubair and brother Ayaan are all in mood for some party fun, see pics

Jannat Zubair and Ayaan Zubair are all in mood for some party fun. The duo can be seen together all cherishing at a club, headed for rocking party. What’s more, we are loving how the two look all grand in the photos

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
15 May,2023 09:35:31
Jannat Zubair and brother Ayaan are all in mood for some party fun, see pics

Jannat Zubair and Ayaan Zubair, the dynamic duo of the entertainment industry, share a bond that transcends the glitz and glamour of their careers. As siblings, they have forged a deep and unbreakable connection, nurturing a relationship built on love, support, and shared dreams. Owing they never fail to give us goals.

Jannat Zubair, a talented actress and social media sensation, has garnered immense fame and acclaim for her remarkable performances. Throughout her journey, her younger brother Ayaan Zubair has been her constant pillar of support, cheering her on and offering unwavering encouragement. And their online posts say it all!

Jannat-Ayaan’s party pics

In the pictures, we can see the sibling duo all smiling together as they attend the party. Looking all stunning in their stylish attires, the social media stars gave goals. What’s more, we re loving Jannat’s gorgeous cool bangs that she picked up for her party wear.

Check out below-

Jannat Zubair and brother Ayaan are all in mood for some party fun, see pics 807094

Jannat Zubair and brother Ayaan are all in mood for some party fun, see pics 807095

Jannat Zubair and brother Ayaan are all in mood for some party fun, see pics 807096

Jannat Zubair and brother Ayaan are all in mood for some party fun, see pics 807097

Jannat Zubair and brother Ayaan are all in mood for some party fun, see pics 807098

The bond between Jannat Zubair and Ayaan Zubair serves as an inspiration, reminding us of the profound impact that siblings can have on each other’s lives. Through their unwavering support and genuine love, they exemplify the beauty of sibling relationships and demonstrate the power of unity and encouragement.

Do you love this beautiful sibling duo just like us? Let us know in the comments below and for more such celeb updates stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Best Fashion Instagrams Of The Week: Shivangi Joshi, Hina Khan, Avneet Kaur, Jannat Zubair, Mouni Roy, Nia Sharma And Surbhi Jyoti
Best Fashion Instagrams Of The Week: Shivangi Joshi, Hina Khan, Avneet Kaur, Jannat Zubair, Mouni Roy, Nia Sharma And Surbhi Jyoti
Jannat Zubair Rahmani reveals Mothers' Day plans, come check out
Jannat Zubair Rahmani reveals Mothers' Day plans, come check out
Jannat Zubair Hits The Gym In Trendy Style; You Need To Check This To Believe
Jannat Zubair Hits The Gym In Trendy Style; You Need To Check This To Believe
Khatron Ke Khiladi gang Shivangi Joshi, Jannat Zubair, Jannat Zubair, Nishant Bhat, Faisu party hard at Rajiv Adatia’s birthday, see photo
Khatron Ke Khiladi gang Shivangi Joshi, Jannat Zubair, Jannat Zubair, Nishant Bhat, Faisu party hard at Rajiv Adatia’s birthday, see photo
Jannat Zubair's Latest Obsession Is For Colour White; Check Here
Jannat Zubair's Latest Obsession Is For Colour White; Check Here
Goals: Ayaan Zubair pampers sister Jannat at dance party, watch
Goals: Ayaan Zubair pampers sister Jannat at dance party, watch
Latest Stories
“Nobody can ever be…”, Paras Kalnawat pens overwhelming note on Mother’s Day
“Nobody can ever be…”, Paras Kalnawat pens overwhelming note on Mother’s Day
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: OMG! Shaurya KIDNAPS Palki
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: OMG! Shaurya KIDNAPS Palki
“Cherish and value this bond…”, Rubina Dilaik’s inspiring message on Mother’s Day
“Cherish and value this bond…”, Rubina Dilaik’s inspiring message on Mother’s Day
Nikki Tamboli and Shweta Tiwari’s Mother’s Day moments are the sweetest, check out
Nikki Tamboli and Shweta Tiwari’s Mother’s Day moments are the sweetest, check out
Mother’s Day: Avneet Kaur and Ashnoor Kaur drop candid moments with their mothers
Mother’s Day: Avneet Kaur and Ashnoor Kaur drop candid moments with their mothers
Good Times: Mouni Roy finds her ‘life’ precious in Italy
Good Times: Mouni Roy finds her ‘life’ precious in Italy
Read Latest News