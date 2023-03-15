She is charismatic and sensational. Jannat Zubair is love, the flag-bearer of positivity, is a true inspiration for the youth of the country, she is a popular social media influencer too. The talented artist is an inspiration to youth and what she has achieved at such a young age is beyond belief.

With over 45 million followers on Instagram, Jannat believes that an actor’s social media following should not be a parameter for directors or producers in hiring them. Jannat mentioned that the makers can hire a PR firm to promote their project, but for an actor, they should hire a person for their talent.

As per a report in Indian Express, the actress was quoted saying, “Those who have been told ‘Why should we hire you? Your digital presence is not strong’, it’s the makers’ fault. You are hiring an actor. It’s a different story that when you hire someone with a strong social media following, it helps with your promotions. I don’t think it’s fair for a good actor just because they don’t have enough numbers.”

“What about the fact that the person is talented? That they have been working and that is what you want for your project. You want an actor, you don’t want somebody to publicise and promote it. You can do that (promotions) by paying people. You can do PR,” she said. Jannat added that there are a lot of popular actors in Bollywood who don’t have any social media presence but they are still hired because of their acting talent.

Jannat shared proudly that as an influencer, her job is to influence people and that’s a “big power.” “It is a very powerful thing. I don’t think people should be ashamed of it,” she said.

