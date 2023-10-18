Digital | Celebrities

Jannat Zubair cuts it chic in mint green corset bodysuit and denim jeans [Photos]

Jannat Zubair's mint green floral scooped neck cropped bodysuit and high-waisted denim jeans combo is a lesson in how to look preppy and chic effortlessly. With her wavy hair, minimal makeup, and alluring eyes, she's a fashion inspiration for many.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
18 Oct,2023 12:45:29
When it comes to looking effortlessly chic and preppy, Jannat Zubair certainly takes the cake. The actress recently stepped out in a mint green floral scooped neck cropped bodysuit that had everyone talking. This enchanting ensemble is a perfect example of how to embrace the playful and flirty side of fashion.

A closer look at her look

Teaming up the bodysuit with high-waisted denim jeans was a stroke of genius. It not only accentuated her slender waist but also provided a touch of casual elegance that made the outfit perfect for various occasions. Jannat clearly knows how to strike the right balance between sophistication and ease.

The long wavy hairdo that Jannat sported added an extra layer of charm to the entire look. Her locks cascaded down like a waterfall of silk, framing her face beautifully. To complement her natural beauty, she opted for minimal makeup that highlighted her features without overshadowing her outfit.

Now, let’s talk about those eyes – dewy and alluring. Jannat’s eye makeup was on point, giving her a mysterious and enchanting gaze that could captivate anyone who dared to look. And her lips? They were the perfect finishing touch, with a glossy pink shade that added a hint of flirtatiousness to the overall look.

See Photos:

But it’s not just the clothes and makeup that make Jannat a true fashion icon. It’s her confidence and sensuality that truly set her apart. Every pose she struck exuded self-assuredness and elegance. She didn’t just wear the outfit; she owned it.

Jannat Zubair’s mint green floral scooped neck cropped bodysuit and high-waisted denim jeans combo is a lesson in how to look preppy and chic effortlessly. With her wavy hair, minimal makeup, and alluring eyes, she’s a fashion inspiration for many.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

