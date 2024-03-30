Digital | Celebrities

Jannat Zubair looked like a princess in a strapless satin gown and posed for a photo with Ayaan Zubair. Check out the photos below

The sensational Jannat Zubair is a well-known actress in the town. Besides that, her fashion sense is youthful and versatile, often blending trendy streetwear with classic elegance. With her choices, the Tu Aashiqui actress effortlessly rocks vibrant colors, edgy patterns, and bold accessories, showcasing her fearless style. From traditional attire to casual wear, her every look reflects confidence and creativity, just like her latest appearance in a satin gown.

For her latest photoshoot, Jannat wore a tangerine peach strapless satin gown featuring intricate work around the bustline. The thigh-high slit adds a sense of sensuousness. With matching gloves, she looks nothing short of a fairytale princess. The outfit hugs Jannat’s body to emphasize her jaw-dropping figure.

To create mesmerizing visuals, Jannat opted for long earrings. Her open hairstyle with shining cheeks, bold eyes, and tangerine lips complete her look effortlessly. However, the actress posed with her younger brother, Ayaan Zubair, who was dressed in a navy blue pantsuit, serving a classy look. The brother and sister duo served siblings’ goals with their adorable photos.

In contrast, Jannat mesmerized her fans with her beauty and allure in the princess dress. The actress knows how to create a buzz with her style. So, are you taking cues?

Did you like Jannat Zubair’s stunning look in a strapless gown? Please share your views in the comments box below.