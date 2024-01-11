Jannat Zubair heads to perform second Umrah with family, shares pictures

Popular Indian actress Jannat Zubair, known for her versatile roles in the entertainment industry, has embarked on a spiritual journey with her family as they head to perform their second Umrah. The actress took to social media to share glimpses of her spiritual expedition, showcasing moments from her luxurious flight alongside her parents and younger brother, Ayaan Zubair.

In the heartwarming pictures, Jannat can be seen radiating joy and gratitude as she embarks on this sacred pilgrimage in the first month of the year. Captioning the photos, she expressed her gratitude by saying, “Going to perform our second Umrah in the very first month of the year 🤲🏻 Alhumdulillah for everything.” The actress not only acknowledged the significance of the pilgrimage but also expressed her thankfulness for the blessings bestowed upon her and her family.

Jannat Zubair also took a moment to extend her appreciation to the travel organizers, Cosmic Tours, for their assistance and support throughout the journey. In her message, she wrote, “Thank you @cosmictours for looking after us,” indicating the seamless and well-organized travel arrangements that contributed to their spiritual experience.

Netizens’ Reactions

One wrote, “I don’t understand ur point to doing this….after performing umrah u going to do the same thing… dancing wearing half naked clothes….. is it just for showing”

Another wrote, “If doglapan had a face. Either u are religious or you are not. Yeh kya natak hai.”

A third user wrote, supporting Jannat, “This comment is for the People who are bluffing in comment section. Uperwala niyat dekhta hai kapde nhi. Agar uperwale ne usko dobara yeh mauka diya hai to jrur woh uperwale ki manpasand me se hogi. To kripya krke jealous hona bandh krdo and apna Gyan apne tak hi rakho.”