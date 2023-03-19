Like with everything else at Indian weddings, the saree, the most traditional piece of apparel, is undergoing modern updates. Innovative fashion designers and stylists deserve praise for introducing us to saree draping techniques that are new and versatile. Bollywood divas, real brides, and gorgeous bridesmaids all participate in the current saree experimentation trend. And after viewing some of Jannat’s best saree ensembles recently, we couldn’t help but share them with you all. They’re also fantastic for standing out during a wedding, my goodness!

One of the most well-known and popular performers on social media is Jannat Zubair Rahmani. She had made outstanding performances in her career. The diva has received a lot of admiration and praise for her efforts. She receives support from her followers, which distinguishes and highlights her as an actress.

The Phulwa actress has a sizable fan base since she never stops tweeting her delight to her followers. In addition to being a fantastic performer, Jannat is a true trendsetter.

Jannat Zubair posted pictures from the photo shoot in which we could see her donning an exquisite glossy adorned golden organza saree, which she expertly complemented with her cosmetics and accessories.

The actress kept her eyelids soft and dewy and her lips glossy pink to avoid going overboard and to keep the golden sparkle of the saree. The actress complemented it further by wearing wavy side-parted hair and gold drop earrings.

Jannat appeared wonderful as ever while wearing a lovely blue chiffon saree. The saree looked even more stunning when worn by Jannat with a matching-colored sleeveless blouse. She only wore a diamond necklace and a bracelet as her jewelry.

A red saree is always a good choice, especially for Jannat Zubair, who has a stunning figure. Jannat looked lovely in a mesh saree with embroidered accents, which was perfect for her. That was only made hotter by the red satin blouse she wore with it. Just her bright red lips served to accentuate her understated style.

Jannat, who is a natural beauty, looked lovely in a mesh saree with embroidered details while wearing no jewelry and barely any makeup.