Digital | Celebrities

Jannat Zubair is a gorgeous diva who often makes us drool over her magical avatar. She goes divine in a soft pink anarkali set with jhumkas and jutis this time. Check out

The ultimate style maven, Jannat Zubair, recently graced our Instagram feeds with an alluring glimpse of a traditional flair that had us all swooning. It was a magical move as she slipped into a beautiful soft pink anarkali set that made the internet lovestruck.

Jannat Zubair In Soft Pink Anarkali Set

The anarkali love never goes off-trend; it can be seen every season in different colors and styles. And Jannat Zubair just took it up a notch with her pink anarkali. In the latest Instagram dump, Jannat dons a soft pink sleeveless anarkali paired with pajamas and a dupatta.

But wait, there is more! She opts for minimal makeup to adorn her look. Her open hairstyle gives her diva feels. The rosy cheeks and lips complement her simplicity. With the sparkling dark pink jhumkas, she adds an extra dose of glamour. Jannat combines elegance and charm effortlessly with her traditional glam. The embellished jutis elevate her enchanting look.

Jannat kept us hooked throughout the video with her alluring beauty as she danced to the recently released song Hum Toh Deewane by Rajat Nagpal, Yasser Desai, and Rana Sotal. She can be seen mimicking the lyrics in the freshness of green nature.

Did you like Jannat Zubair’s anarkali glam in the latest video? Let us know in the comments box below.