Jannat Zubair’s Fun-Filled Mall Day with Family: Check Out the Photos!

Jannat Zubair is a rising star. She is an Indian actress who started as a child artist and has 49.7 million Instagram followers. Aside from that, she is an avid traveler who enjoys exploring new destinations worldwide. She enjoys sharing her travel experiences, whether exhibiting the breathtaking scenery or eating new foods. The actress recently took a summer holiday with her family in a mall. Take a look at the photos below!

Jannat Zubair’s Enjoys Family Time In Mall-

Sharing her day outlook on Instagram, Jannat Zubair exudes a casual charm in a plain white collar with rushed front buttons, featuring a shirt tucked in beige high-waisted flared pants. Her middle-part straight hairstyle and minimal makeup with matte lips add to her relatable appeal. She accessorized her outfit with sunglasses, a crisscross bag, and white sneakers.





In the first picture, she soaks herself in the sunlight and poses sideways for the camera. In the second picture, she takes a selfie, showing her natural glow. In the third picture, she shares a picture of her brother Ayaan Zubair, who appears in a yellow casual shirt and white pants.

In the fourth picture, the actress captures heartwarming moments with her father Zubair Rahmani, showcasing the sweet bond of a father and daughter. In the fifth picture, she shares a tender moment with her mother Nazneen Zubair, and also treats her fans with a mirror selfie, revealing her full outfit.

