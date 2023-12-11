Jiya Shankar Is ‘Too Hot’ In Black Satin Body Hugging Dress, Sneak Peek

Jiya Shankar has left us spellbound with her latest appearance in a bold avatar. The actress is not unknown to make heads turn with her fashion choices wherever she goes. Her sense of styling always brings something new and refreshing, and this black satin dress glam is no exception. Let’s have a look below.

Jiya Shankar’s Black Satin Glam

Mind Blowing! Jiya Shankar, in her latest pictures, wore a satin black digital printed dress from a mesh store clothing brand. The fall-out plunging neckline accentuates her jaw-dropping collarbones. Her outfit hugs her body so perfectly that it defines her curvy figure. In this satin black look, Jiya set a fashion bar ablaze.

The stunning Jiya Shankar opts for smokey eye makeup that gives her a bold and beautiful look. With the gold bracelet and rings, she adds an extra dose of sophistication. Her messy, wavy hairstyle complements her bold look. Her nude lipstick shade makes her appearance more elegant. In the series of photos, Jiya Shankar slays her appearance like a queen, making us fall for he beauty. The striking pictures feature her bold and sensual look.

Did you like Jiya Shankar’s black satin dress look? Drop your views in the comments box below.