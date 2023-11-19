Jiya Shankar reloads glam in corset black high-thigh gown [Photos]

Jiya Shankar just turned up the heat and set the fashion bar on fire, making heads turn in a classic black corset gown that’s nothing short of a showstopper. The thigh-high slit adds that extra dash of sizzling glamour, giving us all major style goals.

A triumphant ensemble, and Jiya aces

This ensemble is a texture triumph with a red twist – the sleeves play peek-a-boo with vibrant red accents, extending gracefully to fold on the corset bodice. The ingenious touch of a knot at the waist creates a flowing silhouette that cascades down to the floor, making Jiya a vision of elegance.

But let’s talk hair – she’s owning a side-parted hairbun with a wavy lock that’s basically the epitome of chic. And those dewy eyes and pink lips? Pure glam magic! Jiya Shankar knows how to turn simplicity into a fashion statement.

Now, let’s dive into accessories. A sleek diamond neckpiece? Check. Sequinned strappy heels? Double-check. She’s not just dressed; she’s curated an entire fashion experience. Jiya’s caption reveals the secret behind this style triumph: it was a night to remember at the ELLE list, and she was decked out in none other than @manishgharatofficial. Kudos to the styling brilliance of @krishi1606 and the lens artistry of @abhishekgaikwadphotography for capturing this fashion saga.

Check out photos:

In Jiya’s world, it’s not just an outfit; it’s a fashion affair that leaves us all in awe.