Jiya Shankar turns divine in white floral lehenga set worth Rs 73,000 [Photos]

Jiya Shankar emanated divine elegance in a white floral lehenga set designed by very amazing Khushboo Chugh.

A closer look into the lehenga

The ensemble comprises a lehenga, dupatta, and blouse, featuring intricate hand-adda floral work adorned with resham, sequins, and beads. Crafted from crepe, the lehenga and blouse beautifully complement the net dupatta, enhanced with cutwork along the border. The highlight of the ensemble is the 3D hand-adda butterflies embellishing the blouse, creating a whimsical touch to the overall design. Priced at Rs 73,000, this ensemble exudes sophistication and charm.

Jiya Shankar, known for her television presence, flawlessly paired the lehenga set with her signature long, curly red hair highlighted to perfection. The attention to detail in her look extends to her sleek eyebrows, beautiful dewy soft eye makeup, and pink nude lips. Completing the ensemble, she adorned a pair of drop earrings and added a rosy blush to her cheeks, elevating the overall appeal of the outfit.

Style it for yourself this coming wedding season

For a distinctive take on this look, one could experiment with styling elements to create a personalized touch. Opting for an updo hairstyle and choosing bold, statement earrings could provide an alternative aesthetic. Additionally, exploring vibrant contrasting makeup tones, such as deep berry lips or smoky eyes, would add a unique flair to the ensemble. By experimenting with accessories and makeup, individuals can infuse their personality into the outfit while maintaining the inherent charm of the designer lehenga set.