Jiya Shankar’s guide to style your regular skirts, take cues

Jiya Shankar, renowned for her stellar performances on screen, recently treated her followers to a fashion spectacle via Instagram, showcasing an effortlessly chic ensemble that radiates both simplicity and allure. The actress, celebrated for her acting prowess and a substantial social media fan base, unveiled a refreshing look in a regular skirt and bralette combination.

Decoding Jiya Shankar’s fashion flair

In the shared photograph, Jiya pulls off an A-line pleated green midi skirt, a very regular skirt that all of us have inside our closets. The knee-length skirt’s flowing design adds a touch of grace to the ensemble, while its verdant hue stands out as a bold yet refreshing choice. While it looks a simple one, Jiya picked it up with an eye-catching flair. She paired with the skirt is a white bralette, injecting contemporary aesthetics into the overall look.

What sets Jiya Shankar’s style apart is her commitment to uncomplicated elegance. Opting for minimal nude makeup, she allows her natural beauty to take centre stage, accentuating rather than overshadowing her features. Her luscious hair, left to flow down freely.

Accessories play a pivotal role in elevating Jiya’s look to new heights. The addition of a pair of large golden hoop earrings seamlessly complements the chosen colour palette, introducing a subtle touch of glamour. Grounding the ensemble are peach pink silicon sandals, providing not only comfort but also a playful and contemporary finish.

Jiya Shankar’s fashion choices in this particular instance exemplify the idea that style need not be complicated to be impactful. Her ensemble, comprised of a regular skirt and bralette, serves as an inspiration to fashion enthusiasts, demonstrating that one can achieve a stylish and trendy look without the need for extravagant clothing.