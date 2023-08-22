ADVERTISEMENT
Munawar Faruqui Looks Uber Cool In Grey Casuals; Fan Says 'Teri Aankhein Jaise Noor'

Munawar Faruqui's fashion is all about comfort. In the latest pictures, he flaunts his uber-cool vibes in grey casuals. Fans react to his amazing style in the pictures

Author: Aarti Tiwari
22 Aug,2023
Munawar Faruqui, the heartthrob standup comedian, rapper, and shayar, never leaves a chance to captivate his fans. Whether his music, or standup comedy, he has constantly entertained his viewers with something new and exciting. Apart from that, he has a simple and attractive style statement. Today he flaunts uber-cool looks in casuals.

Munawar Faruqui’s Uber Cool Vibes In Casuals

In the shared picture, Munawar can be seen seated on the lavish stairs wearing a grey t-shirt paired with charcoal denim and a black cup. His heart-melting smile caught our attention. His uber-cool style has always amazed his fans. The comedian has a style all about comfort and class. While in the caption, he shared a beautiful phrase, “Sirhana khali muje
Yaad teri aa rahi hai
Bhukh marr chuki hai
fikar teri kha rahi hai.
– munawar 🖤.”

Fans’ Reaction On Munawar Faruqui’s Uber Cool Style And Shayari.

Reacting to his new dump and the beautiful quote, a user shared their opinion. A user wrote, “Teri aankhein jaise noor, meri raatein befizool😭😭.” While the others expressed their wish to meet him, “Milna tha mujheee😭😭😭.” “Brother, the photo is very cool🙌,” the third praised his new look. While many other fans shared expressed their fondness through emojis.

Did you like Munawar Faruqui’s uber-cool style in grey casuals? Express your views in the comments section.

Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer.

