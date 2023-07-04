ADVERTISEMENT
Digital | Celebrities

Munawar Faruqui's adorable fan moment wins internet

The famous standup comedian is known for his amazing performance on stage. Here check his amazing gift for fans in the latest dump

Author: Aarti Tiwari
04 Jul,2023 02:05:14
Munawar Faruqui's adorable fan moment wins internet

Madari singer and standup comedian Munawar Faruqui has come a long way in his career with hard work and dedication. Currently, he is garnering attention with his amazing personality. He often shares updates about her life with his fans. Let’s check it out.

Munawar Faruqui’s Fan Meet

It seems the famous standup comedian and LockUp winner Munawar Faruqui is enjoying his time in the beautiful hills of the country. The artist took to his Instagram and shared snaps from his vacation. In the first picture, he shared the pic of his oldest fan, who met him on vacation. The duo smiled for a selfie at the beautiful green atmosphere.

In the next picture, he looked dashing in a tangerine t-shirt featuring the beautiful green view of the city after the rain. In the caption, he wrote, “Thought to show you guys a better view.” The moody weather, cozy time, and beautiful view undoubtedly prompted the poet and comedian to write something, so he wrote, “Juth mere maaf kar, Mai hoon yahi tu baat kar…”

Munawar Faruqui's adorable fan moment wins internet 823179

Munawar Faruqui's adorable fan moment wins internet 823180

Munawar Faruqui's adorable fan moment wins internet 823181

Munawar Faruqui enjoyed his time meeting his fan, witnessing the beauty of nature, and some time to write down his thoughts. Undoubtedly along with him, you also had a great time getting ready and watching his pictures. He is the ruler of millions of hearts with his talent.

Please share your thoughts about Munawar Faruqui’s oldest fan in the comments. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Munawar Faruqui’s Warm Wish For Eid; Check Out
Munawar Faruqui’s Warm Wish For Eid; Check Out
Munawar Faruqui’s Swanky Look Is Making Fans Awestruck
Munawar Faruqui’s Swanky Look Is Making Fans Awestruck
Munawar Faruqui Couldn’t Stop Smiling After Meeting These Special People
Munawar Faruqui Couldn’t Stop Smiling After Meeting These Special People
Munawar Faruqui Shares ‘Madari’ Clip, Rani Chatterjee Reacts
Munawar Faruqui Shares ‘Madari’ Clip, Rani Chatterjee Reacts
Munawar Faruqui Looks Swanky In White; User Says ‘Sach Mai Aag’
Munawar Faruqui Looks Swanky In White; User Says ‘Sach Mai Aag’
Munawar Faruqui Performs Live, Sumbul Touqeer And Paras Kalnawat Attend
Munawar Faruqui Performs Live, Sumbul Touqeer And Paras Kalnawat Attend
Latest Stories
Partner Trailer: Hansika Motwani aces in this sci-fi comedy
Partner Trailer: Hansika Motwani aces in this sci-fi comedy
When Nora Fatehi was asked if she wants to be the next ‘Katrina Kaif’, read
When Nora Fatehi was asked if she wants to be the next ‘Katrina Kaif’, read
Here’s how Nysa Devgn reacted after her first interaction with paparazzi
Here’s how Nysa Devgn reacted after her first interaction with paparazzi
Here’s one ‘universal thing’ that you and Shraddha Kapoor have in mutual
Here’s one ‘universal thing’ that you and Shraddha Kapoor have in mutual
Uff Uff! Rakul Preet Singh Goes Bossy In Brown Pantsuit
Uff Uff! Rakul Preet Singh Goes Bossy In Brown Pantsuit
Why Is Shraddha Arya Frustrated?
Why Is Shraddha Arya Frustrated?
Read Latest News