Munawar Faruqui's adorable fan moment wins internet

Madari singer and standup comedian Munawar Faruqui has come a long way in his career with hard work and dedication. Currently, he is garnering attention with his amazing personality. He often shares updates about her life with his fans. Let’s check it out.

Munawar Faruqui’s Fan Meet

It seems the famous standup comedian and LockUp winner Munawar Faruqui is enjoying his time in the beautiful hills of the country. The artist took to his Instagram and shared snaps from his vacation. In the first picture, he shared the pic of his oldest fan, who met him on vacation. The duo smiled for a selfie at the beautiful green atmosphere.

In the next picture, he looked dashing in a tangerine t-shirt featuring the beautiful green view of the city after the rain. In the caption, he wrote, “Thought to show you guys a better view.” The moody weather, cozy time, and beautiful view undoubtedly prompted the poet and comedian to write something, so he wrote, “Juth mere maaf kar, Mai hoon yahi tu baat kar…”

Munawar Faruqui enjoyed his time meeting his fan, witnessing the beauty of nature, and some time to write down his thoughts. Undoubtedly along with him, you also had a great time getting ready and watching his pictures. He is the ruler of millions of hearts with his talent.

Please share your thoughts about Munawar Faruqui’s oldest fan in the comments. Follow IWMBuzz.com.