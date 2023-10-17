Digital | Celebrities

Neha Bagga talks about her love story with digital content creator Resty Kamboj

Neha Bagga the actress and digital content creator, Resty Kamboj got engaged recently. In an exclusive talk with IWMBuzz.com, Neha talks about how love happened between them.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
17 Oct,2023 14:57:31
Neha Bagga talks about her love story with digital content creator Resty Kamboj 862177

Piya Rangrezz actress Neha Bagga recently got engaged to content creator Resty Kamboj. The duo takes International trips every now and then, and recently we had Neha sharing the news of her engagement from Turkey. The duo got engaged on 19 September.

We at IWMBuzz.com got in touch with Neha to know more about her love affair. Says Neha exclusively to IWMBuzz.com, “I met Resty in the year 2019, when I was shooting for a Punjabi film where I played the lead. Resty was the associate in the film. Resty asked me if I could join him in making his new content video. So in between the shots, we made a video which went viral. Resty was happy with it and he asked me to be part of another video. After a few days, Resty contacted me and asked me whether we could make videos in future too. This led to a friendship between us.”

“Resty’s friends too started saying that they needed time for the next video. I used to happily indulge in making videos. After a point, there was a financial crunch owing to the lockdown. This was when I indulged in a lot of video content. One day, Resty asked me for marriage. I asked for some time, as I was not ready for marriage. In 2021, I told Resty that I was ready to tell my parents about him. We talked to our families and they were fine with the alliance. We indulged in travel blogging over the last few years. This is one of the most common aspects that bond us together. Resty proposed to me in Turkey and I was taken aback. Wedding plans are also being made by our families,” she says.

“Now we are getting married. We are active on vlogs. I am happy that our short videos are being accepted by friends and well-wishers. I am very keen to work in TV and web series. However, I am being judged and categorized for being a digital content creator. I am waiting for the time when I get back as an actress,” states the actress about her comeback to acting.

Best of luck, Neha!!

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

Comment Box

Related Post

I expect to do more crazier scenes as Rumi in Teri Meri Doriyaann: Harsh Rajput 862179
I expect to do more crazier scenes as Rumi in Teri Meri Doriyaann: Harsh Rajput
Exclusive: Krunal Pandit bags web series Dil Logical 862139
Exclusive: Krunal Pandit bags web series Dil Logical
My wife plays an essential role as the chief planner and my trusted co-explorer during our travels: Abhilash Thapliyal 862049
My wife plays an essential role as the chief planner and my trusted co-explorer during our travels: Abhilash Thapliyal
Boxing is the best way to burn calories: Amit Tandon 862026
Boxing is the best way to burn calories: Amit Tandon
My best memory of Navratri is when I visited various places to have tasty 'Halwa, Puri, and Chana': Aditi Sharma 861817
My best memory of Navratri is when I visited various places to have tasty ‘Halwa, Puri, and Chana’: Aditi Sharma
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (9 - 15 October): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more 861806
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (9 – 15 October): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more

Latest Stories

Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka update: Reyansh agrees to marry Kimaya, Aradhana gets shocked 862175
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka update: Reyansh agrees to marry Kimaya, Aradhana gets shocked
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Update: Radha forces Mohan to accept Damini's condition 862160
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Update: Radha forces Mohan to accept Damini’s condition
Rabb Se Hai Dua Update: Dua slaps Gazal 862125
Rabb Se Hai Dua Update: Dua slaps Gazal
Applause Entertainment Collaborates With Zindagi For Pink Shirt 862140
Applause Entertainment Collaborates With Zindagi For Pink Shirt
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Update: Kunal saves Vandana from an accident 862119
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Update: Kunal saves Vandana from an accident
Sanaya Irani keeps it divine in abstract print shirt dress [Photos] 861981
Sanaya Irani keeps it divine in abstract print shirt dress [Photos]
Read Latest News