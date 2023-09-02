Digital | Celebrities

Pooja Gor who plays the role of Madhu Verma in the Netflix series Guns & Gulaabs talks about her experience being part of the series. Read her insights here and get her thoughts.

Actress Pooja Gor is versatile as a performer and smart when it comes to choosing her roles. Pooja is seen in a very unique avatar in the recent Netflix series Guns & Gulaabs. She enchants her fans in the role of Madhu Verma.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Pooja talks about her character, the series and her upcoming project.

How upbeat are you for Guns & Gulabs?

I am thrilled that Guns and Gulaabs is streaming now for everyone to enjoy. The wait was long since the time we started making it, but absolutely worth it. Our labor of love is out there now for the audiences to binge-watch.

Take us through your role.

The series has 4 parallel tracks: Tipu, Arjun, Chhota Ganchi, and The Kids. I play Madhu, Arjun’s wife who is a sweet, supportive housewife who is also entrepreneurial. No matter where her family moved because of Arjun’s posting as a narcotics officer, she knew how to start an enterprise whilst being a dutiful housewife.

Madhu, being the wife, is an integral part of Arjun’s world and the story also shapes up around the experiences that Arjun has with Madhu eventually.

This project has a big star cast. How was it to share screen space with Rajkumar Rao and Dulquer Salman?

I am so fortunate to have been a part of this project. We have a stellar cast. Everyone is fabulous. Rajkumar Rao is one of the finest actors of our generation. He brings so much to the table. Similarly, Dulquer Salman is phenomenal. So natural. He has a certain charm about himself. I cannot stop mentioning Adarsh Gourav, Gulshan Devaiah and TJ Bhanu. It is every actor’s dream to work with actors who know their craft so well. And I certainly lucked out.

What do you look forward to in the roles that you pick?

I look forward to doing roles in new genres that I have yet to explore and work with new directors and co-actors. I would love to do challenging and meaty characters which take a good amount of preparation as an actor. Also, something that aligns with my personality. Something with adventure and action.

What was the most creatively satisfying scene for you in this project as performer?

There is a scene in 5th episode when Madhu and Arjun are having a conversation while dancing. It was a beautiful scene. Creatively very satisfying because I love multitasking in scenes. It makes it look and feel more natural. It’s also what we do in our real life. I thoroughly enjoyed performing that scene with Dulquer.

What are your expectations from this project?

Well, Guns and Gulaabs is a total entertainer. It has action, romance, comedy, 90s nostalgia, music and characters. I hope that the audiences love and enjoy the series as much as we did while making it.

How’s the response pouring in?

The response has been part exhilarating, part humbling. It’s heartening when your hard work is appreciated. People love the quirky storyline and the nostalgia of the world of G&G.

What’s next for you?

I am currently shooting for yet another Netflix original series called Flight into Fear, directed by Anubhav Sinha. I am very excited about that as well.