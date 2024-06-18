[Photos] Social Media Influencers Jannat Zubair, Faisal Shaikh, Reem Shaikh And Others Celebrate Eid

Eid is a time of celebration and gratitude for your blessings. Jannat Zubair, Faisal Shaikh, Reem Shaikh, Arishfa Khan, and Raiz Aly celebrate Eid with their loved ones. Take a look at the photos below!

Social Media Influencer’s Eid Celebration Photos-

Jannat Zubair

Jannat Zubair posted a 3-D animated picture featuring a few men, goats, and a small girl touching a white goat. She captioned this post, “Eid UI Adha Mubarak.”

Reem Shaikh

Taking to Reem Shaikh’s Instagram story, Reem posted a picture of herself as she appeared in a white with sequin embellishment work on the kurta with round neckline and sheer sleeves. She finishes his look with a middle-partition straight hairstyle look and opts for glam makeup with blush eyeshadow, kajal kohl, and matte lip.

On the other hand, Jannat Zubair looks stunning in a black background with white floral chikankari embroidery work all over the kurta. She completes her look with a high ponytail and opts for minimal makeup with matte lips and accessories with silver and white pearl embellishment earrings. In the photo, Reem Shaikh clicks a picture with Jannat Zubair, and both pose with a pout face. Reem captioned her post, “Eid Mubarak.”

Faisal Shaikh

Faisal Shaikh shared a photo of himself with his boy gang, appearing in an all-white round neckline, ¾ length sleeves, and flared pants. He completes her look with a comb hairstyle and styles it with white mojari. Faisal Shaikh celebrates Eid in Versova, Andheri. He also shared a picture of an animated portrait and captioned it, “Eid UI Adha Mubarak.”

Raiz Aly

Taking to an Instagram post, Raiz Aly posts pictures of himself as he appears with a blue with silver embroidery work with a stand collar, full sleeves, buttons featuring a front slit sherwani, and paired with plain white pants. She rounded off his look with a comb hairstyle and a silver ring. Raiz Aly celebrates Eid with her family members. He captioned her post, “Eid Mubarak,” with a red heart emoji.

Arshifa Khan

Arshifa Khan shares pictures of herself as she reveals her Eid look in a salwar suit. The outfit features a high round neckline, full sleeves, floral embroidery work on the wrist kurta, and a matching dupatta with a border. She finishes her look with side-parted wavy open tresses and glam makeup with highlighted peach cheekbones and matte lips. To complement her look, she wears long silver earrings and rings. In the photos, Arshifa clicks mirror photos and a selfie and captions them, “Eid Makeup.”