The Khatron Ke Khiladi star Sriti Jha is currently turning heads with her preppy hot look on social media. The diva took to her Instagram handle to share a video on her social media handle, dropping in some gorgeous glimpses from her latest fashion decks. Scroll down beneath as we decode her look for the day.

Sriti Jha took to her Instagram handle to share a video where we can see her all twirling and looking beautiful in her red orange co-Ord set with black abstract prints all over. The blouse showcased a beautiful sleek bottom, with full-sleeves and deep neck. The skirt too looked stunning with flares and pleates and also featured beautiful floral work on the fabric. The diva completed the look with her short wavy hair, dewy soft eyes and nude lips.

For accessories, the actress completed the look with beautiful diamond beaded jewellery. Sharing the video reel on her social media, Sriti Jha wrote, “Being a magazine cut out in this modern lehenga(with pockets) by Saachi”

Here take a look-

On the work front, Sriti Jha is known for her role as Pragya in the show Kumkum Bhagya. The show also featured Shabir Ahluwalia. The show became popular overnight given Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha’s amazing chemistry on the screen. Ever since, Sriti became a household name in India. The actress was last seen in the show Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 10 and before that, she was seen in the stunt-based show KKK12.

Coming to her above style file, what are your views on the above fashion deck up by Sriti Jha? Let us know in the comments below.