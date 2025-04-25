Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Upcoming Twist: Amruta gets a doubt; plays a game with Virat to derive the truth

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye the Zee TV television show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators is headed for a happy finish with the lives of Virat (Arijit Taneja) and Amruta (Sriti Jha) changing for good. However, before the culmination, there is the last big drama that is on in the Ahuja house before the wrap-up. As we know, Amruta gave birth to a baby girl. Both the mother and baby were fine and returned home where a celebratory affair was organized. Virat and Amruta named their daughter as Vrunda. Amidst the happiness, Manvi and Abir entered the Ahuja house and it was disclosed that they were married and were given permission inside the house by Virat. Amruta and the others in the family remained shocked.

Manvi proved to be a big threat to Amruta’s child, and Amruta threatened to leave the house.

The upcoming episode will see Amruta getting worried about Virat’s changed behaviour towards Abir and Manvi. She will suspect something being amiss and not clear. Amruta will witness Manvi trying to kill Babita, which will bring a chaotic mood to the house. Even this act of Manvi will not make Virat change his decision of their stay in the house. This will make Amruta believe that there is a bigger reason for their stay.

She will tactfully play a game with Virat where he will accidentally say that there is a bigger truth involved other than money, for Abir and Manvi’s return to the Ahuja house.

Will Amruta get to the truth?

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, is the Zee TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show will see the return of Sriti Jha as the lead after her successful stint with Kumkum Bhagya. Arijit Taneja who was also in Kumkum Bhagya, will play the male lead in the show.