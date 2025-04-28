Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Upcoming Twist: Amruta to divorce Virat; Is it Amruta’s plan to get the truth out?

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye the Zee TV television show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen engaging drama with Virat (Arijit Taneja) giving entry into the Ahuja house for Abir (Pulkit Bangia) and Manvi (Akanksha Chamola). As we know, Manvi has proved to be a big threat in the house with her now being mentally unstable. But Virat has ignored all of it to give shelter to them. Virat told his family that Abir was the major shareholder and also the owner of their house.

We saw Amruta (Sriti Jha) doing all that she could to stop Virat from keeping them. Manvi attacked Babita which did not go down well with Amruta. But Virat did not question Abir and Manvi which surprised Amruta. Amruta knew there was a big reason for Virat’s act but wanted to know about it. We wrote about Amruta fearing her kid’s safety. Manvi was about to throw Vrunda from the terrace, and Amruta was in no mood to take another chance. She decided to walk out of the house.

The upcoming episode will see Amruta being worried about the reason that makes Virat accept the ill acts of Abir and Manvi. Amruta will do all that she can to bring the truth out. But Virat would not budge. Amruta will come up with a big shocker, she will come home with her divorce papers and will give them to Virat, leaving him in shock.

Virat will be dumbstruck as Amruta will reason out that she cannot continue her life with him, fearing every minute for her child’s safety. Virat will not know how to handle this, and will be worried.

Will Virat reveal the secret now?

