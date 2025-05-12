Sriti Jha Confesses Kissing Co-star Arjit Taneja On Cheeks Without Asking Him

Sriti Jha is a popular Indian actress who is currently seen in the Zee TV show Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye. As the show will soon go off-air, the actress made a shocking confession about her chemistry and bond with Arjit Taneja. The actress had earlier worked with Arjit in the show Kumkum Bhagya, but as a ‘Bhabhi-Devar’.

In a recent interview with YouTube channel Theek Talk With Thakur, Sriti Jha talked about her bond with co-star Arjit Taneja and playing husband and wife on-screen, as Sriti and Arjit are already good friends. The actress said, “So with Arjit I’m so comfortable, like because we are playing a husband and wife, a romantic couple, I have no comes about telling him acha you put your hand here, I’m holding you. And sometimes in a scene I’ll give him a kiss on the cheeks without asking him.”

Further, Sriti highlighted that she cannot do this without anyone else as there is comfort between her and him. Not just that, the actress also revealed that her bond with Arjit is such that they didn’t make extra efforts to improvise their scenes and everything happened organically.

Concluding the topic, Sriti emphasized that she doesn’t know what she will do after the show ends because she has become habitual of working like this.