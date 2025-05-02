Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Upcoming Twist: Amruta gets treated after the lift accident; Will Virat confide the truth to her?

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye the Zee TV television show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen engaging drama with Amruta (Sriti Jha) and Virat (Arijit Taneja) fighting over the presence of Manvi and Abir in the Ahuja house. As we know, Manvi tried to attack Babita, and was about to throw their kid Vrunda from the terrace. Nothing moved Virat to the extent of sending them out of the house. This perturbed Amruta a lot. She decided to leave the house, but also wanted to know why Virat was siding them. She gave the divorce papers to Virat, but he did not open up. We wrote about Amruta and her kid caught in a lift accident where Amruta got hurt.

The upcoming episode will see Amruta being treated for her injury and lying unconscious. Virat will be so worried for her that he will lament and talk about the entire truth of why he is forced to side with Abir and Manvi. Virat will come out with the fact about her kidney transplant. It will be interesting to see if Amruta is unconscious or she will listen to the whole talk of Virat and will get to know the real truth.

