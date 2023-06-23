Suhana Khan buys swanky property in Alibaug near Mumbai, deets inside

Suhana Khan is one of the most admired and loved personalities that we have in the Hindi entertainment industry and well, we love it. She’s the daughter of the ‘one and only’ Shah Rukh Khan and well, as expected, anything and everything that she does, the limelight tends to be on her always and all the time. Her social media game is super strong and lit and well, no wonder, come what may, anything and everything that she’s doing from her end is going viral in the true and real sense of the term. Her fans and admirers love her wholeheartedly and well, that’s exactly why, come what may, anything and everything from her end goes viral.

If the latest media reports in Times Of India and Mid-Day are to be believed, Suhana Khan has bought a property worth Rs 12 crores in Alibaug. She will soon be making her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s ‘The Archies’. We hear that she has bought a 1.5 acre agricultural land for which she has also paid a stamp duty of 77.46 lakhs. The registration documents accessed and shared by IndexTap.com. The land was purchased from three sisters Anjali, Dekha and Priya Khot, who inherited the land from their parents.

