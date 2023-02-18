Jannat Zubair, the Instagram star drops the first look poster of her new music video Babu Shona Mona on social media. The actress looks almost outlandish in the first look poster for the music video, and it stood out from the crowd. The actress shared the details on her social media, with insights of the release of the upcoming single.

In the pictures, we can see Jannat Zubair wearing a stylish black leather bodycon outfit. The outfit featured sequinned studs on the neckline. The actress completed the look with her sleek green hair. For makeup, Jannat decked it up green shimmery eyeshadow, extended eyelashes, winged eyeliner and pink lips. Keeping her mystic vibes on point, Jannat shared a series of pictures on her social media handle.

Sharing the pictures, Jannat wrote, “1 day to go for my next single 💚 #BabuShonaMona 💚 Subscribe to my YouTube channel if you haven’t (Link in bio)”

Here take a look-

Further Details About The Outfit:

Outfit -@laxmikrishnaofficial

Styledby- @simrankhera5

Hair & Make up – @dishisanghvii

📸 @smileplease_25

On the work front, Jannat recently marked her Pollywood debut. Earlier to that, she was in the stunt-based show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. The show earned her immense appreciation, given her classic stunt showcases and more. Jannat shot to fame as a child actor. One of her most prominent works include Phulwa. The actress also worked in films as a child actor, like Luv Ka The End, Hichki, where she worked alongside Rani Mukherji.

For more updates stay tuned to IWMBuzz.