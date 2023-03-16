Jannat Zubair took to her Instagram handle to share a set of pictures on her social media handle, as she got decked up in a stylish pantsuit in beige hue. Catering boss fashion vibes on board, the actress got us superawed with the photoseries. Scroll down beneath as we decode her bossy stylefile in pantsuit.

In the pictures, that Jannat shared, we can see her wearing a stylish beige pantsuit. The actress topped it on a black tube top. She completed the with her long sleek side brushed hair, nude lips and a stylish black sunglass. Posing with utmost boss like vibes in the pictures, the actress served nothing but goals.

However, the pictures and regular posts did not go well with the netizens once again. For the unversed, the actress has recently been for Umrah along with her family. And referring to that,

a user wrote, “Jannat ap mujhe ye batao.. Ye koun sa umrah krke ayi ho ap aese aese dresses pahen rhi ho or pics upload kr rhi reels upload kr rhi… Apko kya lag rha Bhut acha kr rhi ho aesa bhi paisa kamana kis kaam ka agar kamane tha to umrah krne naa jati…”

Another wrote, “Umrah krne k bad sudhar jao. 😢 yeh sb nhi kro”

However, her fans didn’t fail to praise her work in the comments meanwhile. Some praised her bossy avatar in the pictures, while other showered love in the comments for her work and sense of style.

