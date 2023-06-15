“When we meet each other, it doesn’t feel…”, Jannat Zubair on her friendship with Anushka Sen, read

Jannat Zubair and Anushka Sen share a beautiful and cherished friendship that has captured the hearts of their fans. These two talented young actresses have formed a bond that goes beyond the glitz and glamour of the entertainment industry. They have been spotted together at various events, award shows, and even on social media, showcasing their camaraderie and love for one another.

It’s heartwarming to see these two stars stand by each other through thick and thin, proving that true friendships can blossom even in the spotlight. Adding to this more, Jannat Zubair has recently given some friendship goals worthy insights from her friendship with Anushka Sen. Read below-

Jannat Zubair on her friendship with Anushka Sen

Talking about her beautiful bond with Anushka, the KKK12 star said, “I am so happy we are able to maintain that friendship. People have always had this myth that two actresses can’t be friends but we are friends first then actresses. I would always like to keep it this way, we are not actresses first and then friends, we are friends who are from the acting profession. Even when I meet Anushka (Sen) or any of our other friends we never talk about what we are doing in our professional life, or kisne kya sign kiya? Kaun kya kaam kar raha hai… we don’t discuss this at all. When we meet each other it doesn’t feel that we are competing against each other. People who are watching us must be getting this feeling but we don’t think that way,”

She also added, “Our bond is very natural and it comes to us organically. I’m so happy that I’m not the only one who thinks like this, I’m sure even their thought process is the same. I genuinely feel very happy as we started off as kids and now even their achievements feels to me like my own because I’ve seen everybody working so hard since childhood. Everyone deserves the appreciation and the love that they are getting right now. So, mujhe mere kaam käme se jitna khushi hoti hai, I get the same happiness when I see them achieving new milestones. There has never been a moment where I’ve felt “Oh why is she doing so well or why I’m not part of it”. This has never ever happened. That is the reason why everybody, all of us are doing so well because we all are happy in each other’s success and happiness.” As quoted by ETimes.

We are loving how Jannat Zubair believes in uplifting her friends always. What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments below-