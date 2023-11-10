Hack Crimes Online S1 Review: Adrenaline-charged saga of bytes and betrayal

Rating: 3.5 stars

“Hack Crimes Online” unveils a thrilling journey into the perilous world of cybercrime, seamlessly blending cinematic flair with a chillingly realistic portrayal of the digital underworld.

The series, adapted from the gripping narrative authored by Indian cybercrime investigator Amit Dubey, immerses viewers in the dark recesses of the Internet where the battle between law enforcement and cunning cybercriminals unfolds.

In this adrenaline-charged cyber-crime-thriller, the story teases a riveting narrative that transcends conventional heists and monetary theft, delving deep into the ominous empires of misinformation, government server breaches, and the potential to cripple entire nations.

The series sheds light on the multifaceted nature of cybercrime, underscoring its capacity to disrupt the very fabric of society.

The Bollywood wand spell injected into the storyline adds a captivating layer of suspense, transforming “Hack Crimes Online” into a pulse-pounding game between the cyber police and their elusive adversaries.

The series masterfully navigates the dichotomy of the Internet — a domain of unparalleled convenience and, simultaneously, a breeding ground for unprecedented dangers.

At its core, “Hack Crimes Online” propels audiences into a realm where the cyber police, armed with cybernetic tracking expertise, navigate the digital labyrinth to thwart criminals engaged in extortion, blackmail, and privacy breaches. The series pivots away from conventional physical action, opting instead for a narrative steeped in mind games and tactical warfare, showcasing the strategic ingenuity employed by the cyber police in their pursuit of justice.

A moral quandary emerges as the series unfolds, compelling the cyber police to wield the tools of their adversaries in their pursuit of law and order. ACP Ashutosh, portrayed with gravitas by Vipul Gupta, leads the charge against cyber criminals, forming an unlikely alliance with the brilliant hacker Shakti, played with rebellious charm.

Director Parmeet Sethi crafts a visually arresting experience that underscores the omnipresence of surveillance in the digital age, challenging the notion of privacy in a world where every moment is under constant scrutiny. The series draws inspiration from real-life cybercrime cases, emphasizing the ageless and inventive tactics employed by hackers who continually outsmart authorities.

In essence, “Hack Crimes Online” serves as a tantalising exploration of the intricate dance between cyber police and cybercriminals. While delivering on the promise of suspense and innovation, the series offers a sobering reflection on the vulnerabilities of our interconnected world. With a stellar cast, led by the stimulating performance of Vipul Gupta as ACP Ashutosh, “Hack Crimes Online” earns its stripes as a must-watch, garnering a well-deserved 3.5 stars for its engrossing narrative and thought-provoking themes.