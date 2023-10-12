Digital | Editorial

Half Love Half Arranged Review: Maanvi Gagroo & Karan Wahi shine in this binge-worthy rom-com

Half Love Half Arranged on Amazon miniTV, created by Dice Media, helmed by Simarpreet Singh and written by Simarpreet and Deeba Khan takes on subtle relevancy of what women in India go through once they agree to ‘settle down.’

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
12 Oct,2023 13:17:41
Half Love Half Arranged Review: Maanvi Gagroo & Karan Wahi shine in this binge-worthy rom-com 860672

I remember laughing at this meme a few days ago ‘Shaadi aa rahi hai bahut zor se.’

And then watching this light-hearted rom-com definitely ignites the ‘laughter’ and ‘ladoos’ inside my millennial heart!

The title typifies what it portrays, and Maanvi Gagroo (Riya Tanwar) with her never-disappointing acting skills bloomed as a millennial woman who is in this quest for undetermined ‘perfection’ in her life, planning it all the way through; but it gets tipsy turvy as the episodes unveil with her relationship failing.

With a broken heart, Maanvi then decides to hop on the matrimonial site. Her bua, who is a professional matchmaker helps her find a suitable boy. Maanvi aka Riya yearns to find a man with whom she could seek an equilibrium between their families.

Half Love Half Arranged, created by Dice Media, helmed by Simarpreet Singh and written by Simarpreet and Deeba Khan takes on subtle relevancy of what women in India go through once they agree to ‘settle down.’ However, in Riya’s case, we see her family being extremely fast-forwarded in comparison to what patriarchal-bound families are. In the crisp episodes, as we see Riya meeting the suitors, we see how terrifically terrible some men are.

Riya, who is a successful gynaecologist, boldly crosses paths with a variety of potential suitors. First in line is her long-term boyfriend who ever-so-graciously labels her as “dominating” simply because she dared to attempt a little “fixer-upper” project on him. You know, because women often consider themselves the magical “fixers” of poorly raised “boys.”

And oh, the rollercoaster continues!

Riya’s first date turns into an unexpected conference call with her suitor’s mother, who unwittingly becomes a spectator in their supposedly “private” rendezvous.

But wait, there’s more! Suitors parading through her front door bring with them a charming bouquet of misogynistic questions, and one enthusiastic admirer takes it up a notch by playing detective and stalking Riya at her workplace. But what we loved is how Riya’s supportive family stood by her in all circumstances; with no gaslighting… a major; MAJOR takeaway from the series!

Amid this chaos, Riya’s free-spirited friend, Arf, assures her of his undying love. But Riya’s heart takes another blow when she catches Arf in a rather steamy embrace with someone else.

Yet, amidst the crazy sea of potential partners, one anchor emerges – the dashing Jogi, portrayed by the charming Karan Wahi. Their paths cross in the most unexpected way, as Jogi’s mother becomes one of Riya’s patients. Determined to see her son settled, Jogi’s mother nudges him toward Riya. And here’s where we see what a genuine “gentleman” in all his secure masculinity looks like. Riya, who was once mistakenly branded as “dominating,” now marvels at the revelation that there’s absolutely nothing to “fix” in Jogi.

As we turn pages to the end, Riya and Jogi find their way back to each other, rekindling the sparks of love. But just when you think it’s all wrapped up with a neat little bow, the show throws a curveball that’s bound to leave you eagerly anticipating a Season 2.

We won’t spoil the juicy details of the ending, so grab your popcorn, cosy up, and head over to Amazon miniTV to witness the romance, the comedy, and the tantalizing uncertainty that awaits our beloved characters. Love is in the air, and the laughter is far from over!

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

Comment Box

Related Post

Reviw of Reptile Is As fake A Murder Mystery As Mona Lisa Duplicate At The Louvre 860631
Review of Reptile: Is As fake A Murder Mystery As Mona Lisa Duplicate At The Louvre
800, The Biopic That Tells Us Why We Must Stop Making Films On Gangsters & Sociopaths 860331
800 Movie Review: The Biopic That Tells Us Why We Must Stop Making Films On Gangsters & Sociopaths
Maanvi Gagroo and Karan Wahi to redefine modern love in Dice Media’s new series 'Half Love Half Arranged' on Amazon miniTV. Trailer out now! 859786
Maanvi Gagroo and Karan Wahi to redefine modern love in Dice Media’s new series ‘Half Love Half Arranged’ on Amazon miniTV. Trailer out now!
Birha: The Journey Back Home A Short Film With Long Legs 859211
Birha : The Journey Back Home Movie Review: A Short Film With Long Legs
Thank You For Coming, A Crazy Ride Into Finding A Life Beyond The Big O 858770
Thank You For Coming Movie Review: A Crazy Ride Into Finding A Life Beyond The Big O
Review of Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon: Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s stellar performance makes it a must watch 858394
Review of Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon: Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s stellar performance makes it a must watch

Latest Stories

Trisha Krishnan joins hands with Miya George for upcoming flick 'The Road,' latter pens note of gratitude 860655
Trisha Krishnan joins hands with Miya George for upcoming flick ‘The Road,’ latter pens note of gratitude
Exclusive: Geetanjali Kulkarni bags Matchbox Shots’ upcoming series 860664
Exclusive: Geetanjali Kulkarni bags Matchbox Shots’ upcoming series
Excel Entertainment Fukrey 3 leads the path on National Cinema Day by selling 1 lakh + tickets in advance across all the national chains 860649
Excel Entertainment Fukrey 3 leads the path on National Cinema Day by selling 1 lakh + tickets in advance across all the national chains
Former South African cricketer Dale Steyn had a fan moment as he met Kangana Ranaut on the promotions of Tejas 860645
Former South African cricketer Dale Steyn had a fan moment as he met Kangana Ranaut on the promotions of Tejas
Bhagya Lakshmi update: Virendra promises Lakshmi to bring Neelam at the wedding 860641
Bhagya Lakshmi update: Virendra promises Lakshmi to bring Neelam at the wedding
Fans hail Kiran Rao's directorial 'Laapataa Ladies' as it received a standing ovation at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 860640
Fans hail Kiran Rao’s directorial ‘Laapataa Ladies’ as it received a standing ovation at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF)
Read Latest News