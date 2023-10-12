Half Love Half Arranged Review: Maanvi Gagroo & Karan Wahi shine in this binge-worthy rom-com

I remember laughing at this meme a few days ago ‘Shaadi aa rahi hai bahut zor se.’

And then watching this light-hearted rom-com definitely ignites the ‘laughter’ and ‘ladoos’ inside my millennial heart!

The title typifies what it portrays, and Maanvi Gagroo (Riya Tanwar) with her never-disappointing acting skills bloomed as a millennial woman who is in this quest for undetermined ‘perfection’ in her life, planning it all the way through; but it gets tipsy turvy as the episodes unveil with her relationship failing.

With a broken heart, Maanvi then decides to hop on the matrimonial site. Her bua, who is a professional matchmaker helps her find a suitable boy. Maanvi aka Riya yearns to find a man with whom she could seek an equilibrium between their families.

Half Love Half Arranged, created by Dice Media, helmed by Simarpreet Singh and written by Simarpreet and Deeba Khan takes on subtle relevancy of what women in India go through once they agree to ‘settle down.’ However, in Riya’s case, we see her family being extremely fast-forwarded in comparison to what patriarchal-bound families are. In the crisp episodes, as we see Riya meeting the suitors, we see how terrifically terrible some men are.

Riya, who is a successful gynaecologist, boldly crosses paths with a variety of potential suitors. First in line is her long-term boyfriend who ever-so-graciously labels her as “dominating” simply because she dared to attempt a little “fixer-upper” project on him. You know, because women often consider themselves the magical “fixers” of poorly raised “boys.”

And oh, the rollercoaster continues!

Riya’s first date turns into an unexpected conference call with her suitor’s mother, who unwittingly becomes a spectator in their supposedly “private” rendezvous.

But wait, there’s more! Suitors parading through her front door bring with them a charming bouquet of misogynistic questions, and one enthusiastic admirer takes it up a notch by playing detective and stalking Riya at her workplace. But what we loved is how Riya’s supportive family stood by her in all circumstances; with no gaslighting… a major; MAJOR takeaway from the series!

Amid this chaos, Riya’s free-spirited friend, Arf, assures her of his undying love. But Riya’s heart takes another blow when she catches Arf in a rather steamy embrace with someone else.

Yet, amidst the crazy sea of potential partners, one anchor emerges – the dashing Jogi, portrayed by the charming Karan Wahi. Their paths cross in the most unexpected way, as Jogi’s mother becomes one of Riya’s patients. Determined to see her son settled, Jogi’s mother nudges him toward Riya. And here’s where we see what a genuine “gentleman” in all his secure masculinity looks like. Riya, who was once mistakenly branded as “dominating,” now marvels at the revelation that there’s absolutely nothing to “fix” in Jogi.

As we turn pages to the end, Riya and Jogi find their way back to each other, rekindling the sparks of love. But just when you think it’s all wrapped up with a neat little bow, the show throws a curveball that’s bound to leave you eagerly anticipating a Season 2.

We won’t spoil the juicy details of the ending, so grab your popcorn, cosy up, and head over to Amazon miniTV to witness the romance, the comedy, and the tantalizing uncertainty that awaits our beloved characters. Love is in the air, and the laughter is far from over!