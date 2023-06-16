Highway Love Review: It Heals You

“Highway Love,” a splendorous four-episode series, feels like a sweet dream we all yearned to witness. Love, they say, arrives unannounced, catching us off guard with its sudden and unexpected arrival. Just like that, this enchanting tale unfolds, blending reality and fantasy, as it explores the profound journey of two souls entwined on the road of destiny.

With every twist and turn, we are swept away by the magic of love’s arrival, reminding us that the best things often come when we least expect them. And Highway Love, just like that, heals the inner child in us.

“Highway Love,” a timeless series, scoffs at the notion of age, for it gleefully defies the ticking hands of time. It saunters into your life, whether you find yourself basking in the radiant glow of youth or savouring the wisdom of your well-earned years.

Love, that whimsical vagabond, cares not for the numbers that adorn our existence.

…

It begins with a woman (Inaya). Inaya, a strong-willed woman, found herself stranded on a Pune highway after a fight with her partner. Determined to reach her destination, she walked along the road, hoping for a helping hand. That’s when she encountered Karthik, a seemingly nerdy guy struggling with his broken-down car. Inaya decides to offer Karthik help.

Loved how for a change, the makers cut off the age-old trope of the damsel in distress and rather equipoise it!

The connection between Inaya and Karthik happens right there! And Karthik, who knows chivalry right, offers Inaya a lift.

However, the initial duo of episodes may have appeared somewhat protracted and lacking in excitement, but the spark happens after.

Inaya, who spends some good hours with Karthik and his family, returns to her city and asks Karthik to meet her in Mumbai, the latter decides to ghost her for ten days straight but ends up at Inaya’s show in Bandra.

We catch the romance happening but then it gets swept away by the whims of life.

…

Situationships are rising, and Highway Love provides a perfect example of what it indeed looks like! Inaya (Gayatri Bhardwaj) and Karthik (Ritvik Sahore), despite being secretly smitten with each other, go to great lengths to hide their feelings. But, as fate would have it, love finds a way!

It’s fair to say that in a world intoxicated by clichés, the creators forged a new narrative, imbuing it with vibrant hues of empowerment and serendipity. And so, the tale of Inaya and Karthik became an enduring ode to the triumph of authenticity, reminding us all that within the most superficial encounters lies the magic of self-discovery and an extraordinary love that knows no boundaries.

…

The Sahir Raza series, available on Amazon miniTV, is a delectable sensory treat. With its crisp storytelling and lighthearted charm, it wraps around you like a warm embrace, mending any weariness and lifting your spirits. It’s the perfect blend of entertainment and solace, a soothing balm for the soul.

Immerse yourself in this pleasurable watch, where depth and lightness dance in harmony, and let it whisk you away on an enchanting journey that will leave you with a smile on your face and a renewed zest for life.

Rating:

3.5 stars